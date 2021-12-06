ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Column: Smart, Lanning responsible for bad defensive plan against Tide

By Jeff Hart
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been doing this for 30-plus years. If I had a nickel for every time any coach in any sport at any level told me the key to their success was “just being ourselves” and “doing what we do and doing it better than the other team,” I wouldn't have...

On3.com

Kirby Smart breaks down Xavian Sorey's impact on Georgia defense

If his recent performance is any indication, Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey has not come close to scratching the surface of his potential. Sorey, a 6-foot-3, 214-pound freshman out of IMG Academy, came into Georgia this season as the No. 7 linebacker and No. 47 overall recruit according to the On3 Consensus. While a foot injury in spring camp hampered his development, the four-star prospect still looked ready to make an impact — but he had to wait his turn. Georgia’s defense is filled with experienced upperclassmen, pushing Sorey into more of a reserve role; he first appeared in Georgia’s 56-7 win over UAB, only because it was a blowout, and managed to notch a solo tackle. However, in the following weeks, his playing time was limited.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Kansas will look to get back in the win column against Iona

No. 4/3 Kansas suffered its first loss of the season, an absolute shocker, to Dayton, 74-73, in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday afternoon. The Jayhawks, led by Ochai Agbaji (21), Christian Braun (17), and Remy Martin (17), had a 12-point lead in the second half and a three-point lead with one minute left in the game.
KANSAS STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Jon Johnson column: My take on how Tide won Iron Bowl

AUBURN – In the empty spot next to me sat a framed picture of Charles Hollis with a bouquet of roses in memory of the former Birmingham News sports writer, who set the bar high for all of us to follow during his beat writing days and later as a copy editor.
AUBURN, AL
The Times

Evanson: Cristobal is gone, but are the Ducks? We'll see

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal left the school in a bad position at a very bad time, which is an even worse break for the U of O.The thud you heard this past Monday morning was Oregon Ducks fans' jaws collectively hitting the floor as now former football coach Mario Cristobal announced his departure for the University of Miami. That was likely followed by a fist hitting their desk or breakfast table, some sort of profanity, then a rationalization to ease what could only be described as the type of pain only true sports fanatics can understand. College football is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

UM’s Mario Cristobal making quick impressions on Dillard’s Nyjalik Kelly, other top local recruits

The Miami Hurricanes’ 2022 recruiting class was faltering under former coach Manny Diaz, but there is a new buzz around the program after the school hired former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal on Monday. Local high school prospects are already taking note. “I feel like it was a good fit for Miami to hire a new coach that’s a winning coach,” Dillard defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly said. Kelly is ...
MIAMI, FL
Tide 100.9 FM

5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
accesswdun.com

Rabun County's Stockton named best player in the state by Gatorade

CHICAGO — Gunner Stockton was named the 37th Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year. In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade named the Georgia commit and Rabun County senior as the best high school football player in Georgia. l is the 2021-22 Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year. Stockton is the first Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Rabun County High School.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
The Spun

Phil Knight Is Reportedly Interested In Prominent Coach

As a prominent alum and massive benefactor to the University of Oregon, Nike founder Phil Knight has some significant pull within the school’s athletic department. According to multiple Pac-12 sources, Knight is interested in acquiring Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin as the next head football coach for the Ducks, per college football insider Jon Wilner.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia-Alabama: Media critical of No. 1 Bulldogs defense after 41-24 loss to No. 3 Crimson Tide for SEC title

It was a rough day for the Georgia Bulldogs, particularly their defense. The vaunted No. 1 team in the country went down to No. 3 Alabama 41-24, falling in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. While the Crimson Tide clinched their spot in the College Football Playoff, Georgia will have to await their fate, but all indications are the Bulldogs are likely bound for the final four. If there was one concern though, it was the exposing of their defense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Touted Bulldog defense has no answers for Crimson Tide

ATLANTA – The big surprise was not that Alabama was able to stress Georgia’s top-ranked defense during Saturday’s SEC Championship. What did raise some eyebrows was how easy the Crimson Tide did it. Alabama rolled up 536 yards of offense against the vaunted Bulldog defense, most coming on the right...
COLLEGE SPORTS

