Spider-Man: No Way Home's opening revealed by Tom Holland

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: No Way Home spoilers follow. We've seen in the trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home plenty of scenes of Tom Holland's Spidey and Zendaya's MJ running away from the crowds after the revelation of his secret identity, from Far From Home's explosive post-credits scene. Logic would dictate that...

www.digitalspy.com

Complex

Spider-Man’s Post-‘No Way Home’ Future in the MCU Addressed by Tom Holland and Longtime Franchise Producer (UPDATE)

UPDATED 11/30, 10:50 a.m. ET: Particular attention has been given to producer Amy Pascal’s comment that Sony and Marvel are looking at Tom Holland’s three Spider-Man films as a trilogy of sorts and will now “go onto the next three.” Holland himself, having begun his Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour alongside co-star/girlfriend Zendaya, was on the receiving end of a request for clarification shortly after.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic runtime has been confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's runtime has been revealed. According to the various outlets who now have tickets on sale, the upcoming movie clocks in at 148 minutes. As lengthy MCU entries go, this puts Tom Holland's multiverse-swinging flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War. With...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Jennifer Lawrence reveals embarrassing first day filming Netflix movie

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest stars in the world, but some things still embarrass her. The Hunger Games actress shared her humiliation after having to sing along to Wu-Tang Clan's 'Ain't Nuthing ta F' Wit' in the opening scenes of upcoming Netflix film Don't Look Up. "It took...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home leak features the full plot and the big spoilers

The Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere is next Monday, at which point the reviews for this year’s most anticipated movie will come out. A few days after that, you’ll be able to see No Way Home in a theater near you, provided you scored a ticket. Most Spider-Man fans dying to see the movie right away probably know the film’s big spoiler, as it’s leaked everywhere. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield will play their respective Spider-Man variants in the movie. On top of that, we’ll get a few huge MCU cameos along the way. It’s one thing to be aware of this significant plot detail and quite another to know the full No Way Home plot beforehand.
MOVIES
Person
Graham Norton
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Chris Hemsworth addresses Marvel future after Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth has weighed in on Thor's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. Following the news that Tom Holland is set to don the Spider-Man suit well after No Way Home, Hemsworth has addressed whether his God of Thunder will return for more Marvel movies.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Netflix releases first look at Chris Hemsworth's return in Extraction 2

Extraction 2 has been given a proper first look in a new official picture of Chris Hemsworth in the Netflix sequel. Just a few days after cameras started rolling on the action flick, a picture of the star's character Tyler Rake holding onto the side of a train in a snowy setting has been released.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
#No Way Home
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s heartbreaking Hawkeye connection was spoiled

Don't Miss: 10 of Amazon’s craziest Black Friday deals are back on Sunday We’ve known the Holland-Maguire-Garfield Spider-Man: No Way Home secret all year long, as Sony and Marvel couldn’t contain the leaks. With each day that got us closer to the movie’s release, we received more undeniable confirmations. I’ve often said that knowing No Way Home will include all of Sony’s live-action Spider-Man versions won’t ruin the movie experience. But if you don’t want to read about any actual plot spoilers, now’s the time to walk away because new spoilers follow below. That’s because the latest No Way Home promos...
TV SHOWS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Series Shakes MCU, Proves ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Is NOT Canon

The Hawkeye series on Disney+ may be lagging on views compared to its predecessors WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, but it is setting up to be the one that will shake up the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse the most. Spoilers for Episode 4 of Hawkeye “Partners, Am I...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Eternals’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Date

Disney/Marvel’s Eternals is landing on Disney+ 69 days after its Nov. 5 theatrical release that date being January 12, 2022. That window is a notable size considering Disney’s experiment to crush theatrical down to a day-and-date model with Disney+ during the pandemic. Previously, Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a 71-day window before landing on Disney+. Disney previously rubbed Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson the wrong way in the aftermath of that film’s short-change at the B.O. given its simultaneous availability on Disney+; the actress suing the studio and ultimately reaching an amicable settlement. The movie, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Widow’ Post-Credit Scene Was Kept Secret from ‘Hawkeye’ Team (At First)

[This story contains spoilers for Hawkeye episode four.] The final moments of Black Widow featured a surprise for audiences — and as it turns out, even the writing staff of Hawkeye didn’t know about it at first. In Black Widow’s mid-credits scene, Yelena, the breakout character played by Florence Pugh, was put on the trail of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton/Hawkeye, teeing up an appearance in the Renner’s Disney+ show that began with this week’s episode. When Marvel added that scene, the Hawkeye team was already writing Yelena into their show after head writer Jonathan Igla lobbied to include her in the series. One...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Deadline

Ana De Armas In, Scarlett Johansson Exits Apple’s Chris Evans-Starrer ‘Ghosted’ With Dexter Fletcher Directing, Skydance Producing

EXCLUSIVE: A different kind of reteam is in store for Ghosted, the Apple Original Films romantic action adventure film to be helmed by Dexter Fletcher. Ana de Armas will reteam with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in the film. Scarlett Johansson, Evans’ oft-collaborator in the Marvel movies, has amicably exited the picture in what sources describe as a scheduling conflict. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film’s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), will also be producers....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Shang-Chi’ Team on Their Emotional Journey and Continuing the Story

Simu Liu is normally a gregarious presence on set. So it stood out when the actor fell silent in between takes on the Australian set of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu was about to shoot one of his most challenging moments, in which his titular character confesses to his best friend, Katy (Awkwafina), that he killed a man at the behest of his father, and now was prepared to end his father’s life. “We knew a lot of the movie hinged on that moment,” says Liu, who marked the day on his calendar and workshopped it countless times...
MOVIES

