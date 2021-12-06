ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Why injunction isn’t changing AHN’s decision on employee vaccine mandate

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wx8QA_0dFHwk0G00
(TIM SCHOOLEY, Pittsburgh Business Times/TIM SCHOOLEY, Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — A federal judge’s preliminary injunction against the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ pending requirement for all health care workers to be vaccinated isn’t altering Allegheny Health Network’s own mandate.

The Pittsburgh-based health system, which is owned by Highmark Health, confirmed to the Business Times earlier this week that it had no plans to change its mandate. Other health systems in the region had previously said they would comply with the federal mandate when it was announced by CMS in November. But other local hospital systems said this week they would comply with whatever rules are finally decided by the courts and government but had halted their individual mandates for the time being.

AHN Chief Medical Officer Dr. Don Whiting said there’s a simple reason for the hospital system to push forward with its mandate: for the safety of their employees and patients. The AHN and Highmark Health requirement, as a condition of employment, mandates either two doses and two weeks of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot. It’s leading by example, Whiting said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

CVS Health hikes dividend, eyes push into primary care

CVS Health is hiking its dividend and offering a better-than-expected 2022 revenue forecast as the health care giant prepares to dive deeper into providing more care. The drugstore chain, pharmacy benefits manager and health insurer is planning its next “major evolution” by expanding into areas like primary care, CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement Thursday ahead of the company’s annual investor meeting.
HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?

How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?. There’s no clear-cut definition for when a pandemic starts and ends, and how much of a threat a global outbreak is posing can vary by country. “It’s somewhat a subjective judgment because it’s not just about the number of...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vaccine makers racing to update COVID shots, just in case

Vaccine makers are racing to update their COVID-19 shots against the newest coronavirus threat even before it’s clear a change is needed, just in case. Experts doubt today’s shots will become useless but say it’s critical to see how fast companies could produce a reformulated dose and prove it works -- because whatever happens with omicron, this newest mutant won’t be the last.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Germany vaccine panel OKs shots for children aged 5-11

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's independent vaccination advisory panel on Thursday said it was recommending COVID-19 shots for children aged 5 to 11 with pre-existing conditions or who are in close contact to vulnerable people. The expert panel also said that young kids without pre-existing conditions can be...
HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
65K+
Followers
80K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy