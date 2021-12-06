ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FreshEdge acquires Pittsburgh produce distributor Monteverde’s

FreshEdge acquires Pittsburgh produce distributor Monteverde's (TIM SCHOOLEY, Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — It’s a new era for Pittsburgh-based, family-owned fresh produce distributor Monteverde’s.

In a deal that closed on Nov. 30, the company was officially acquired by FreshEdge, one of the largest independent fresh food distributors in the country. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. FreshEdge LLC, based in Indianapolis, is backed by Rotunda Capital Partners.

Monteverde’s serves the tri-state region and supplies produce, specialty meats, seafoods and dairy products to restaurants, universities, hospitals, hotels and country clubs. It is currently under the leadership of fourth-generation owner Steve Monteverde and President Gloria Garofalo, and it will continue to be locally managed by the pair.

©2021 Cox Media Group

