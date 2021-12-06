Entitled Man Leaves Fiancée Alone To Watch 9 Kids So He Can Get Wasted
Some people say that drunken words are really sober thoughts. The husband in this tale went overboard with these so-called 'sober thoughts.' Sure, it is his...cheezburger.com
Some people say that drunken words are really sober thoughts. The husband in this tale went overboard with these so-called 'sober thoughts.' Sure, it is his...cheezburger.com
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.https://www.cheezburger.com/
Comments / 0