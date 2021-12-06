ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entitled Man Leaves Fiancée Alone To Watch 9 Kids So He Can Get Wasted

By Editorials
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some people say that drunken words are really sober thoughts. The husband in this tale went overboard with these so-called 'sober thoughts.' Sure, it is his...

cheezburger.com

The Conscious Cat

How Long Can You Leave Your Cat Alone?

Most cat parents get stressed at the thought of having to leave their cat, even if it’s only for a couple of days. And while you might be tempted to leave your cat for a weekend and just leave enough food and water for her, this is simply not a good idea.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
kffm.com

Is it Illegal to leave your kids home alone? The Answer may Shock You.

Surprisingly enough only a handful of states have laws against leaving your children home alone at a certain age. Go figure most states have different answers when it comes to this topic. Some states made the age cut off as young as 7 whereas others put it on the other...
KIDS
96.5 KVKI

What Age Can You Leave the Kids Home Alone in Louisiana?

Next Friday, December 17, it's the last day of school for Caddo, Bossier, Webster and DeSoto Parish kids, until 2022. While that's all fun and games for Christmas vacation for the kids, it brings on a time of angst for some parents. The question rising to the top of the totem pole for many of these parents each year is, "Is my child old enough to be left at home alone or do I need to send them to daycare or get a babysitter?"
LOUISIANA STATE
Indy100

Pregnant woman called ‘lazy’ and ‘given’ dirty looks for not giving up her bus seat

A pregnant woman has been left feeling like an “entitled brat” and given “dirty” looks after declining to move bus seats for an elderly lady.The 26-year-old woman made the revelation on Reddit’s Am I The A**hole forum, in which people ask other users to judge whether they were in the wrong or not.She set the scene, explaining how she had finished an 8-hour workday and was taking the bus home which was about a 2-hour journey.The woman continued: “I had about 4-5 slightly heavy bags with me and didn’t feel safe trying to get up the stairs with them...
PREGNANCY
Winona Daily News

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to children between 5 to 11 years old across the country, but many parents remain anxious about vaccinating their children. Experts talk about the realities of vaccinating children. Source by: Stringr.
KIDS
mymodernmet.com

Young Man Invites 89-Year-Old Neighbor To Live With Him So She Is Not Alone in Her Last Days

It’s amazing how one small act of kindness can change someone’s life, and the most unlikely pairs can form the strongest of bonds. Such was the case with then 26-year-old Chris Salvatore and his 84-year-old neighbor Norma Cook. When Salvatore moved into his new apartment in West Hollywood, CA back in 2012, he had no clue that the curious elderly woman staring at him from her kitchen window in the complex’s courtyard would become one of his best friends. After a quick greeting through the screened opening, he asked if he could come inside and say hello. Once Cook agreed, the rest was history.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

Man born without limbs and abandoned as a baby now inspires millions with makeup tutorials

At the young age of 22, Gabe Adams-Wheatley has faced—and spectacularly overcome—more challenges than most of us could ever imagine. Born in Brazil with a severe form of Hanhart Syndrome, a rare condition that caused him to be born without legs or arms, he was put up for adoption at 9 months old. "I was adopted by a Utah family here in the US, and when they were adopting me, my mom was pregnant with her 11th child; she now has 13 of her own biological children, and I am her only adopted child," Gabe told PopSugar. Today, this inspiring young man has over two million followers on TikTok where he shares makeup tutorials, glimpses of his day-to-day life with his husband, and insights into how he goes about his daily routine without limbs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Offset Welcomes His Brother Home After 15 Years Behind Bars

After 15 years behind bars, Offset’s brother returned home from prison on Thursday. The Migos member recorded the reunion, which featured Offset greeting his brother with a warm embrace. “15 years and he back,” Offset captioned the clip on his Instagram Stories. It’s unclear why Offset’s brother was locked up. It’s worth noting Offset was just a teenager the last time his brother was a free man.
CELEBRITIES
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
