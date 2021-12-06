ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Nike Blazer sneaker has reportedly been postponed

By Ian Servantes
inputmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the passing of Virgil Abloh, Nike has reportedly postponed the release for his Off-White Blazer Low. While not officially confirmed, the sneaker had been expected to release this Tuesday, December 7. According to Nice Kicks, the Blazer Low will now be held indefinitely. There is a precedent for...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
SneakerFiles

ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High Restocking In All 8 Colorways on Thanksgiving

Great news for those that missed out on the ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High collaboration. Matthew M. Williams has announced that every colorway will restock on Thanksgiving. We saw the collection initially launch during Paris Fashion Week in 2020, which has now expanded to a total of 8 colorways. What all the Nike Air Force 1 High releases share is the use of premium leather, an ankle strap, and the 1017-ALYX-9SM logo placed on the lateral side.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Drops an Acclimate in Chocolatey Hues

Just in time for the cold and rainy season, Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate in a new “Light Chocolate” palette. The hiking-inspired colorway follows the silhouette’s “Triple Black” debut and comes dipped in a mixture of “Brown Basalt,” “Light Chocolate,” “Oatmeal” and black hues. The Acclimate...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

A Beginner’s Guide to the Air Jordan 8 Sneaker

Tinker Hatfield and Michael Jordan continued to connect on the Air Jordan 8. Arriving at 1993 NBA All-Star Weekend in its famed “Aqua” colorway, the Air Jordan 8 built off the inner bootie ethos of Air Jordan 7 before it, instead taking a sturdier and stronger approach by way of extra-padding and criss-crossing straps. Lifting the X-shaped straps from 1992’s outdoor oriented Nike Air Raid — a basketball shoe also co-designed by Hatfield — the Air Jordan 8 spoke to a new toughness and attitude that was driving the sport. Signature style points on the Air Jordan 8 appear in the form...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Virgil Abloh
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 6 ‘Red Oreo’ Launching Summer 2022

Jordan Brand will revisit the Oreo theme on the Air Jordan 6, but with a twist. A part of the Summer 2022 launches, we have the Air Jordan 6 ‘Red Oreo’ that is sure to turn some heads. Currently, images of this Air Jordan 6 have yet to leak. However,...
APPAREL
MarketRealist

Off-White Founder Virgil Abloh Dies From Cancer: What’s His Net Worth?

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who founded Off-White, died on Nov. 28 from cancer. He was 41 years old. Apart from founding Off-White, he was also a star designer at French luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) whose chairman Bernard Arnault is among the richest people globally. Here are the key details about Abloh's personal life and net worth.
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

A Swooshed Out All Over Print Appears On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over-branding continues to be one of Nike’s most commonly used tools. And atop silhouettes like the Air Force 1, the brand is quick to experiment, sizing up and down the logo in all sorts of ways. Here, the shoe proposes yet another design, one well-replete with mini checks. “Sail” is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Insider

12 of Virgil Abloh's most iconic celebrity looks

Virgil Abloh passed away, aged 41, on November 28 following a battle with cancer. The Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director played a key role in bringing streetwear mainstream. He designed memorable looks worn by celebrities including Solange, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber. Fashion designer and creative powerhouse Virgil Abloh...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan#Nike Air#Nice Kicks#The Blazer Low#Off White Air Force#The Air Jordan 2
hypebeast.com

Ceeze Gives the Air Jordan 1 High a "DuckBoot" Treatment

Known for its vast amount of custom sneakers, New York design studio Ceeze whipped up a new Air Jordan 1 High dubbed as the “DuckBoot.” The company has established itself in the world of streetwear with elevated bespoke sneakers which led to collaborations with brands such as the Tokyo-based boutique AND SQUARE for an all-over animal patterned Balenciaga Triple S and North Carolina-based aircraft recycler Aircraft Solutions USA Inc. to reimagine the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten” with airplane trash. Due to the massive inflow of sneakers, the studio also recently produced bags out of leftover uppers of sneakers.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 12 “Royalty” Releases Tomorrow

Built atop an icon-rich history, the Jumpman often relies on their past, bringing back releases that first debuted in the late 80s or 90s. But more recently, the brand’s taken a slightly different approach as they’ve added twists to many a classic. Here, the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty” provides the perfect example of this, its colorway a subtle riff on the “Taxi.”
GOLD
Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost QNTM ‘Amber Tint’ Have Surfaced

There’s another Adidas Yeezy Boost QNTM colorway coming soon and it will be available in sizes for the entire family. Product images of the Kanye West-designed Adidas Yeezy basketball shoe have surfaced this week in a new “Amber Tint” colorway. This latest iteration dons a predominantly brown-based color scheme on the breathable Primeknit upper including various shades covering the mid panel. The shoe also comes with a premium gray overlay panel at the toe box, a black neoprene ankle collar, and a 3M reflective silver heel counter. The silhouette signature design is the plush Boost cushioning featured in the midsole while...
APPAREL
The Guardian

Virgil Abloh obituary

Virgil Abloh looms tall on the far end of a famous picture of Kanye West’s creative crew snapped in Paris during men’s fashion week in 2009. West had led them there despite a lack of invitations, very much wanting their exquisitely considered dapperness acknowledged by, and in, luxury fashion. Marc...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Instagram
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 36 ‘Black Infrared’ Official Images

Jordan Brand will expand on Michael Jordan’s latest signature shoe, the Air Jordan 36, with yet another classic colorway. Expected to launch this Holiday season, we have the ‘Black Infrared’ iteration. Like mentioned, this Air Jordan 36 comes dressed in a Black and Infrared color combination. Utilizing minimal Jacquard Leno-Weave...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max Plus Launching in Black and Royal Blue

We will continue to see multiple color options of the Air Max Plus during late 2021 and early 2022. For our latest look, the pair comes highlighted in Black and Royal Blue. As you can see, this Nike Air Max Plus utilizes Black mesh across the base while Grey leather lands on the mudguard, heel, and plastic toe cap. Next, Royal Blue adorns the gradient cage, and 3M reflective runs down the tongue. Other details include a White midsole and a Light Blue rubber outsole.
SHOPPING
inputmag.com

Wearing Nike's Off-White Air Force 1 'Lemonade': 2021's best sneaker?

Nike and Virgil Abloh have dropped quite a few amazing Off-White sneakers this year, but perhaps none louder and brighter than this “Lemonade” Air Force 1 Low. The super bright yellow pair arrived to coincide with the opening of Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” art exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Virgil Abloh Invited Everyone In

Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. Back in the pre-Instagram days of 2009, the street-style photographer Tommy Ton snapped a photo of Virgil Abloh, Kanye West, and a group of their friends outside Paris Fashion Week. Dressed to the nines, they all looked like PFW habitués, but as Abloh later recalled, they couldn’t even get into a Louis Vuitton show at the time.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Observer

Before He Died, Off-White Founder Virgil Abloh Changed Contemporary Art

On Sunday, denizens of many intersecting creative worlds where stunned at the news that Virgil Abloh, the fashion designer behind the hugely influential Off-White company and the first Black director of Louis Vuitton, had passed away at the age of 41 after two years of wrestling with cancer. An outpouring of grief shortly followed, with Abloh’s intimates praising his tireless work ethic, his consistent kindness and his successful mission to bring the worlds of high-end luxury and streetwear together. During his lifetime, Abloh also drew comparisons to iconic artists like Jeff Koons and Andy Warhol due to his ability to hijack museums with his unique vision.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Sacai x Nike's Blazer Low Receives a "White/Wolf Grey" Makeover

Following their “Iron Grey” iteration earlier this summer, sacai and Nike are set to drop the Blazer Low in another colorway: “White/Wolf Grey.”. The minimal color scheme was first seen on the Blazer Mid silhouette back in 2019. For the Low version, the sneaker’s leather upper features double Swooshes, tongues, overlays and heel molds. Dominantly covered in white, the footwear style comes with hits of gray on the second Swoosh, while cream graces the toes and heels. Rounding out the design are the white midsoles and outsoles.
APPAREL
97.9 The Box

Off-White™ x Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” Resale Prices Go Through The Roof Following Virgil Abloh’s Death

Virgil Abloh’s posthumous legacy is already surging. His Off-White™ x Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” has almost doubled in price just a day after his passing. As spotted on Hype Beast the sneaker of 2019 is doing even bigger numbers in 2020. Not even 24 hours after the sudden passing of the esteemed designer his signature collaboration […]
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy