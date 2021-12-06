Train Derails in Hammett on Sunday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Tests on the interstate roadway will start between the communities of Jerome and Twin Falls that will ultimately lead to two additional lanes of travel. The Idaho Transportation Department announced contractors will begin testing the pavement on Interstate 84 from the Jerome Interchange (Exit 168) to the Twin Falls Interchange (Exit 173) beginning in December. The work will require a single lane of travel to be closed while crews work between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the weekday; work should last through the month. The contractor will test a two-mile section at a time, beginning with the eastbound lanes and then moving to the westbound lanes. It's the beginning part of a larger project that is part of Governor Brad Little's "Leading Idaho" transportation funding program. Ultimately a third lane will be added in both directions to I-84 between the two growing communities. ITD is planning on increased traffic through the area in the next 20 years. The added lanes will increase capacity and improve safety. The proposed project includes replacing the 400 S bridge and drainage structures for the additional road surface. Design for the widening project should be finished by the end of 2022 and construction could start sometime in early 2023. Public presentations will be scheduled during the summer of 2022 for citizens to comment on.

