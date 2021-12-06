ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammett, ID

Train Derails in Hammett on Sunday

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A train went off the tracks early Sunday morning near the small community of Hammett. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's...

Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators say a female juvenile was killed early Monday morning west of Wendell. According to Idaho State Police, the girl was headed west on E 2900 S at just before 3 a.m. in a Dodge Caravan when she went off the road, overcorrected, and lost control. The van overturned and came to rest in the eastbound lane. The young driver died at the scene. ISP says evidence indicates that drugs and or alcohol may be a factor in the fatal crash which is still under investigation.
IDAHO STATE
Boise Police Searching for Mother and Three Children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Treasure Valley authorities are trying to track down a mother and three children last seen in Boise on Wednesday. The Boise Police Department shared information on social media asking for help locating a woman named Alicia with three children ages 2,9, and 11; no last name was given. Boise PD said investigators were trying to take the children into protective custody. It is possible the mother is headed to Wyoming or Utah in a White Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with Colorado license plate AHOC74. Anyone with information is asked to call Boise Police at 208-377-6790, leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 208- 343-COPS (2677), or use the mobile app P3 Tips.
BOISE, ID
Burley Apartment Catches Fire

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire forced the evacuation of a Burley motel apartment complex Wednesday morning. According to the Burley Fire Department, fire crews were called out at around 10:30 a.m. to the Parish Motel apartments on East Main where one of the units was on fire. Everyone living in the complex was able to evacuate and make it out unharmed. Fire crews from three engines extinguished the fire in about ten minutes. Those impacted are being helped by the American Red Cross. According to Burley Fire, the cause is thought to be electrical.
BURLEY, ID
Missing Montana Man Killed in Crash Near Lowman

LOWMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a missing Montana man died in a crash discovered Friday morning near Lowman. According to Idaho State Police, 71-year-old Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, Montana was found in his Dodge Ram pickup that had gone off the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. Lopez was first reported missing on November 12, as he was headed to see family in California with plans to stop in Caldwell. Authorities learned Lopez's phone last pinged a cell tower in the Lowman area where searchers began looking for the man. A private helicopter crew joined the search through the steep mountain terrain and discovered the wreck. The Boise County Coroner's Office was able to identify Mr. Lopez. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
IDAHO STATE
More Lanes to be Added to Interstate 84 Between Twin Falls and Jerome

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Tests on the interstate roadway will start between the communities of Jerome and Twin Falls that will ultimately lead to two additional lanes of travel. The Idaho Transportation Department announced contractors will begin testing the pavement on Interstate 84 from the Jerome Interchange (Exit 168) to the Twin Falls Interchange (Exit 173) beginning in December. The work will require a single lane of travel to be closed while crews work between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the weekday; work should last through the month. The contractor will test a two-mile section at a time, beginning with the eastbound lanes and then moving to the westbound lanes. It's the beginning part of a larger project that is part of Governor Brad Little's "Leading Idaho" transportation funding program. Ultimately a third lane will be added in both directions to I-84 between the two growing communities. ITD is planning on increased traffic through the area in the next 20 years. The added lanes will increase capacity and improve safety. The proposed project includes replacing the 400 S bridge and drainage structures for the additional road surface. Design for the widening project should be finished by the end of 2022 and construction could start sometime in early 2023. Public presentations will be scheduled during the summer of 2022 for citizens to comment on.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Community Policy