Authorities in Camden County say a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a gun will be spending the next decade behind bars for doing just that. 32-year-old Marshall Onuorah of Camden was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday after being convicted this past summer on one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a previously convicted felon, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig.

