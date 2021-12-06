ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Lists SARS-CoV-2 MDx Tests Potentially Impacted by Omicron Variant

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – The US Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that it has updated its website tracking the potential impact of SARS-CoV-2 variants on molecular diagnostic tests to include tests likely affected by the Omicron variant. The updated site lists 26 assays from 23...

www.360dx.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
