FDA Lists SARS-CoV-2 MDx Tests Potentially Impacted by Omicron Variant

According to the report of WHO (https://covid19.who.int/), COVID-19, caused by the pandemic pathogen, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has led to over 250 million confirmed cases and at least 5 million deaths, as of November 2021. Vaccine administration is currently the most effective way to control the COVID-19 pandemic, while novel variants of SARS-CoV-2 with concerning mutations have thrived throughout the world. Many of these variants have been evidenced to enhance viral transmissibility, fitness, infectivity, and even evade protection from vaccines1. Thus, there is an urgent need for developing effective antiviral drugs against SARS-CoV-2. So far, a large panel of antiviral agents showed promising efficiency against SARS-CoV-2 in either preclinical studies or clinical trials2,3,4.

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO