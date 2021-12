Electronic artist deadmau5 recently collaborated with rock band Portugal. The Man on their latest track “this is fine,” which was released on Dec. 2. The cover art appears to draw from the meme of a dog sitting in flames saying “This is fine,” as one member of Portugal. The Man is wearing a dog mask in the photo. They not only released the music, but 1 million NFTs in the form of the song via Mintbase.io. As of now, each piece can be purchased for about $2.19. A portion of the pieces will be available during Art Basel in Miami.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO