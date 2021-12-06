Zach Bryan Teases Hopeful New Breakup Song, “Something In The Orange”

Zach Bryan is teasing ANOTHER new song today, and I don’t know how much longer I can wait for that new album .

He’s been saying that he wants to take his time with the upcoming project, tweeting about it back at the end of August and noting that he’s not rushing anything with this one:

And of course, he’s also been busy out on the road headlining his first tour, Ain’t For Tamin’ .

Aside from the song we’re gonna get into today, though, he’s previously posted videos of tunes I would think are likely to make the tracklist for said record, like “Float” , “The Good I’ll Do” , “Darling” , “Sober Side of Sorry” and “Corinthians 5:17″, just to name a few.

He has so much good stuff just waiting to be put out that it’s almost unbelievable.

This new one’s seemingly titled “Something In The Orange,” and it sounds like a good old fashioned breakup song if I’ve ever heard one:

“It’ll be fine by dusk light

I’m tellin’ you baby

These things eat at your bones

And drive your young mind crazy

But when you place your hair between my collar and jaw

I don’t know much but there’s no weight at all

And I’m damned if I do

And I’m damned if I don’t

‘Cuz if I say I miss you I know that you won’t

Miss you in the morning when I see the sun

Somethin’ in the orange tells me we’re not done”

Zach, please tell me you’re almost done with the album…

I don’t think I can wait much longer…