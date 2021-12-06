ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Zach Bryan Teases Hopeful New Breakup Song, “Something In The Orange”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

Zach Bryan is teasing ANOTHER new song today, and I don’t know how much longer I can wait for that new album .

He’s been saying that he wants to take his time with the upcoming project, tweeting about it back at the end of August and noting that he’s not rushing anything with this one:

And of course, he’s also been busy out on the road headlining his first tour, Ain’t For Tamin’ .

Aside from the song we’re gonna get into today, though, he’s previously posted videos of tunes I would think are likely to make the tracklist for said record, like “Float” , “The Good I’ll Do” , “Darling” , “Sober Side of Sorry” and “Corinthians 5:17″, just to name a few.

He has so much good stuff just waiting to be put out that it’s almost unbelievable.

This new one’s seemingly titled “Something In The Orange,” and it sounds like a good old fashioned breakup song if I’ve ever heard one:

“It’ll be fine by dusk light
I’m tellin’ you baby
These things eat at your bones
And drive your young mind crazy
But when you place your hair between my collar and jaw
I don’t know much but there’s no weight at all

And I’m damned if I do
And I’m damned if I don’t
‘Cuz if I say I miss you I know that you won’t
Miss you in the morning when I see the sun
Somethin’ in the orange tells me we’re not done”

Zach, please tell me you’re almost done with the album…

I don’t think I can wait much longer…

The post Zach Bryan Teases Hopeful New Breakup Song, “Something In The Orange” first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Grimes Shares New Song “Player of Games”: Listen

Grimes is back with a new single. It’s called “Player of Games,” and it’s featured in the new season of the video game Rocket League. Grimes produced the new song alongside Illangelo. Check it out below. The single arrives after Grimes’ formation of a new AI girl group called NPC,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakup Song#Teases#Jaw#Old Fashioned
POPSUGAR

Ed Sheeran and Elton John Have Teased Their New Christmas Song — Love Actually Style

Feeling festive? No? Well, allow Elton John and Ed Sheeran to change that with their upcoming Christmas single. "Merry Christmas," as the song is simply titled, is out on Dec. 3. To get us excited, Sheeran posted a teaser for the track. It opens in Love Actually style with giant cue cards on John's doorstep. Sheeran explains that John approached him to collaborate on a Christmas song together, to which Sheeran replied, "Yeah, maybe in 2022." But turns out, he wrote the chorus that same day. So, "Merry Christmas" was born.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

The Viciously Fun Breakup Song That Put Gayle On The Teen Pop-Rock Radar

A lifetime ago, before he was a culture war figurehead posing for photos with Elon Musk and Joe Rogan, before he asked Michel Gondry to film his all-star block party, before he helmed his short-lived but generation-defining Comedy Central series, Dave Chappelle and his creative partner Neal Brennan wrote a stoner comedy called Half Baked. Chappelle and SNL actor Jim Breuer were billed as the two leads of Half Baked, but for my money the movie’s most iconic moment belongs to Guillermo Diaz, whose character Scarface memorably quits his fast food job by announcing over the restaurant P.A., “Fuck you! Fuck you! Fuck you! You’re cool. And fuck you, I’m out!” I thought of this scene upon hearing “abcdefu.”
MUSIC
Yardbarker

Billie Eilish stuns in somber 'Male Fantasy' music video

The 19-year-old teased the video Sunday (Dec. 5), days after breaking Instagram by debuting a new brunette hair style, and emphasized how much it meant to her: "finallyyyyyyyyyy!! directed and EDITED BY meeeeeeeeeee! one of my first videos to edit all alone and it was such a fun task and very very satisfying. see you tomorrow ;))))))"
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Andria Rose Is Bound To Blow Up, And These Lyrics Showcase Her Talent

One of the many ways to communicate one’s feelings and emotions is through songwriting. For Latinx singer Andria Rose, this rings especially true on her most recent album release, Telenovela. Specializing in jazzy, psychedelic vocals, the unique album is making headway, nabbing buzzy features in Billboard’s Fresh Picks and Spotify’s trending playlists like Fresh Finds Latin and Latin Indie Rising. Still, one track is sure to remain stuck in your head: “In the Abstract.” The second track on the album holds a lot of meaning for Rose. And when you read the lyrics, you too can understand the meaning behind musician Andria Rose’s “In the Abstract” lyrics.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (12/3/21)

It’s a light week this week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, as the year winds down and artists releases less and less new music. But today, we have new tunes from Jason Boland, Gabe Lee, Blake Shelton, Slade Coulter, Jason Aldean, Adam Hood, MacKenzie Porter, Ned LeDoux, Erin Enderline, Maggie Rose, and more.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Kat Hasty Teases Unreleased Prequel To “Where The Wildflowers Lay”

Kat Hasty is really out here “burnin’ it down” with her music… No pun intended. Alright that’s a bad joke, but seriously, it really is incredible to see what Hasty can do with just an acoustic guitar and a voice of gold. Her latest song “Bleed For You” shared a sense of relatability to all of us, remind us of that person who we tend to always go back to, no matter how much they’ve hurt us in the past. […] The post Kat Hasty Teases Unreleased Prequel To “Where The Wildflowers Lay” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
fox5atlanta.com

Christal Jordan dishes on Grimes' new breakup song

Grimes isn't holding back about her ex Elon Musk in her new song 'Player of Games.' Entertainment reporter Christal Jordan joins Good Day to discuss what the pop star may be saying in the new single.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Charles Wesley Godwin Compares Zach Bryan’s Explosive Fandom To A Modern-Day Beatles

Charles Wesley Godwin is on the move folks, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s a household name. He recently joined the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast, and talked everything from how he got his start, growing up in West Virginia, his new album How The Mighty Fall, and so much more. He has a pretty interesting story, as he didn’t even start playing music until he was in his 20s, and talks about how thankful he was to find […] The post Charles Wesley Godwin Compares Zach Bryan’s Explosive Fandom To A Modern-Day Beatles first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

83K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy