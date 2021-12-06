Zendaya Gives a Nod to ‘Spider-Man’ at London Premiere

Click here to read the full article.

Zendaya continued her habit of giving a nod to her roles and films through her fashion at the London premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The actress attended the photo call for the film’s premiere Sunday night wearing a men’s wear-inspired look from Alexander McQueen ’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The look consisted of an oversize gray blazer jacket embellished with a crystal design that resembled a spider web.

She completed the look with thigh-high black boots with the same crystal embellishments and Jacob & Co. earrings that featured a spider web design.

Zendaya ’s Alexander McQueen look is the second the actress has worn recently that gives a nod to the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” film, which hits theaters on Dec. 17. The first look was seen at the Ballon d’Or Ceremony in Paris on Nov. 29, where Zendaya wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli black crepe de chine dress with an open back that featured a striking golden spine detailing made with micro golden chains.

Fans were quick to point out that the Cavalli look is similar to “Spider-Man” villain Doctor Octopus (or Doc Ock) and his metal arms that come out of his back. The villain will appear in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” played by Alfred Molina who is reprising his role.

Zendaya and her longtime stylist, trademarked image architect Law Roach, regularly pay homage to the actress’ roles and films on the red carpet. This was seen regularly during Zendaya’s “Dune” press tour this fall, where she wore several looks by Balmain, Vivienne Westwood and Rick Owens that referenced the film’s sci-fi themes.

Previously for “Spider-Man,” Zendaya attended the 2019 premiere of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” wearing a black and red sequined Armani Privé gown , which referenced the new “Spider-Man” costume that debuted in that film.

Zendaya attended the premiere with co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland, who wore a leather jacket, button-down shirt and black trousers from Celine.

READ MORE HERE:

A Look at Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments

How Law Roach Created the Venice Film Festival’s Best Fashion Moments

Zendaya Wears Custom Vera Wang at 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards