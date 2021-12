‘Christmas in My Home Town’ Remains Fan Favorite Holiday Album. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music legend and trailblazer Charley Pride’s hit single “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. After being released in 1971, the song quickly became Pride’s most well-known and beloved song to date and ended up topping the charts. The sweet tune marked his eighth #1 song on the country singles chart. It also reached the Top 40 on the pop charts, peaking at #21 on the Billboard Hot 100, and went into the Top Ten of the Adult Contemporary charts and #19 on the U.S. Cash Box Top 100. Pride shares the secret to love through the lyrics of “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin,’” proving why it’s remained a classic country hit that stands the test of time.

