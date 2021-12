In South Africa, the number of reported coronavirus infections is increasing rapidly. On Saturday, health authorities reported 16,366 new infections, and on Friday there were 16,055 infections. Last week, an average of 8,860 positive tests were reported per day, more than 5 times the previous week. So far, 217 omikron variant infections have been identified in the country, and the new variant is likely to be implicated in another 38,000 people who have tested positive. This is now being investigated, but it is not clear from standard Corona tests which variant a person has had.

