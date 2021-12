The parents of an alleged school shooter are in custody after authorities said they tried to flee, but investigators are still looking into whether anyone helped them. Enter artist Andrzej Sikora, 65. Authorities want to talk to him about James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, because they were found in his studio. Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said that an interview is likely to take place Monday, according to The Detroit News. Sikora’s attorney denies wrongdoing, reportedly saying his client had not known about the charges against the couple.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO