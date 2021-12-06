ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Metropolitan Division Weekly: Tough times in the Metro

By Fear the Fin
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metropolitan teams aren’t having a great week. Their collective record is 8-15-4 — that’s including the records of the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fear The Fin

Central Division Weekly: Jets slip sliding away

The Colorado Avalanche are creeping up in the standings while the Winnipeg Jets take a nose dive out of the third spot. Plus, even professional hockey teams get caught in holiday traffic. Here’s how the Central Division shook out this week. Arizona Coyotes (4-14-2) The Coyotes did something this past...
NHL
Fear The Fin

Atlantic Division Weekly: The poor, poor Ottawa Senators

Every week we focus on the teams that are doing well in the Atlantic Division. I would like to take a moment of silence this week for Chris Tierney and the Ottawa Senators. Sure, it worked out for San Jose Sharks fans this week, when Team Teal had a field day against them, but otherwise, we have to have some sympathy for Erik Karlsson’s former club. They are just straight up not having a good time right now.
NHL
ozarkradionews.com

Preview: Blues vs. Red Wings

BLUES Despite playing without David Perron, Robert Thomas, Tyler Bozak, Justin Faulk, James Neal, Klim Kostin and Jordan Binnington due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols, the St. Louis Blues found themselves deadlocked in a 3-3 game with the League-leading Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. Then, on one...
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

NHL Pacific Division Power Rankings: Week 8

My apologies for these being a day late as I was dealing with some real life stuff this week and didn’t get a chance to post yesterday. The rankings are done up to the end of play on Tuesday and won’t include any results from games yesterday. There was a lot of movement this week as teams swapped positions and now as we head to December, the tiers of teams are really starting to shake out.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fear The Fin

Atlantic Division Weekly: Leafs slide into first

Over the years, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been the new home of two of the San Jose Sharks’ most iconic players. Patrick Marleau went to the Leafs for a couple of seasons, while Joe Thornton played one season in the True North, strong and free. But now that neither...
NHL
247Sports

Playing on the road the first time was tough for the Gators

There is no place like home and the No. 14 Florida Gators (6-1) took their game on the road for the first time in a true road atmosphere at Oklahoma (7-1) and came away on the wrong end of a 74-67 score. Florida found it hard to control the ball against a tough defense and to shoot from deep in a game that should harden them a little bit as they move on this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
extrainningsoftball.com

The Mental Swing Attractors: To Overcome Tough Times, It Takes Mental Toughness!

Extra Inning Softball is running a series of articles with record-setting college softball coach Mike Lotief who—after 17 years of coaching Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball— reveals the training program that propelled his team to the NCAA tournament, the Women’s College World Series, and NCAA Super Regionals. Here is the latest...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Capitals
Fear The Fin

Central Division Weekly: Wild lead under-performing division

Out of all the divisions in the NHL, the Central Division is the most rife with under-performers. Some were expected, like the deliberately rebuilding Arizona Coyotes, and others seem to be a result of karmic energy (Chicago Blackhawks). Others like the St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars are plagued by mediocrity in their depth and slow-to-start veterans.
NHL
WNCT

Necas, Trocheck score PP goals, Carolina beats Winnipeg 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Martin Necas and Vincent Trocheck scored power-play goals, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 16 saves for Carolina, in […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Capitals, Penguins, Oilers, Panthers, Predators, & Kings

This latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner covers the past two days (Friday/Saturday) since the NHL took a one-day break for American Thanksgiving. Scoring highlights this entry with lots more player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL. Ovechkin Goals Fuel the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is tied...
NHL
Sportico

NHL Governors Approve Penguins Sale to Fenway Sports Group

The NHL board of governors has approved Fenway Sports Group’s acquisition of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Thursday’s vote was the final approval needed for the deal, the latest acquisition in an expanding sports and entertainment portfolio. Backed by billionaire John Henry, Fenway Sports also owns the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, Roush Fenway Racing and English soccer club Liverpool. It is unclear how much Fenway Sports is paying for the franchise. Sportico’s most recent valuations put the team at $845 million, 15th in the league. Current owners Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, who teamed up to buy the team out of bankruptcy in 1999, are both staying as minority partners. It’s rare for an NHL team with the Penguins’ business underpinnings and recent success to hit the market. The team has won three Stanley Cup titles in the past two decades and has the highest local ratings TV of any NHL team. It also recently had a 633-game sellout streak that spanned 14 years. Fenway Sports was valued at more than $7 billion earlier this year when RedBird Capital acquired a 10% minority stake. Other investors include LeBron James and record executive Jimmy Iovine.
NHL
Fear The Fin

Pacific Division Weekly: Shake up in Vancouver

Trevor Zegras tossed out what could be the assist of the year. The Vancouver Canucks hired a new voice behind the bench. Plus, Robin Lehner puts his mental health over playing for his country in the Olympics. Here’s what happened in the Pacific Division this past week:. Anaheim Ducks...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy