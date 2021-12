Amazon has now decided to join the space scene. The e-commerce giant will use small rockets to launch satellite prototypes into orbit. Two of Amazon’s satellite prototypes will launch into space in the latter part of 2022. This will officially start the competition with SpaceX for supplying high-speed satellite internet service to customers in low earth orbit. Additionally, this effort will serve as a critical test of the design of these satellites to see how well they work before launching their constellation into space.

