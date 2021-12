I never considered myself a big “Christmas person” in the past. I liked it, of course, but I couldn’t relate to the people who went all out. But then I had children. Now, we’re doing all of it: the Christmas music, books, and themed jammies, the gingerbread houses, the Santa pictures, the frigid walks around the neighborhood just to see lights. And my newfound Christmas cheer has infiltrated our bedrooms — who doesn’t want to be bombarded with merriment the moment they open their eyes? Put on your Christmas pajamas and tuck yourself into some of the most festive, most deliciously cozy Christmas bedding.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO