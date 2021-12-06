ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor de Blasio announces 'first-in-the-nation' vaccine mandate for NYC's private employers

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday announced a sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the city's private employers, to go into effect starting Dec. 27, The New York Times reports. The mayor described the "first-in-the-nation" measure as a "preemptive strike" against yet another surge of infections,...

theweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Week

New Zealand announces plan to slowly ban cigarettes

New Zealand has announced a plan to ban the sale of cigarettes — though it will take a while. Under a new law, anyone younger than 15 in New Zealand would be banned from buying cigarettes for life beginning in 2023, The New York Times reports. The law wouldn't affect those who can legally purchase cigarettes now, then. But it would mean that eventually, cigarette sales would be off limits for everyone, as those born after 2008 won't ever be able to buy them, according to BBC News.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

American democracy is in trouble, and centrist Democrats are squandering their chance to save it

Saule Omarova on Tuesday withdrew her nomination to serve as head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a federal financial regulatory agency. Republicans had conducted a classic McCarthyite smear campaign against her — implying she was a secret communist because she was born in the Soviet Union — and that was cover enough for five Democratic centrist senators to oppose her.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Is the dream of an 'emerging Democratic majority' dead?

A new Wall Street Journal poll shows Hispanic voters evenly split between the two parties on the generic congressional ballot for next year's midterm elections. Perhaps even more shockingly, President Biden would only beat former President Donald Trump by a single point among these voters if the 2024 presidential election was held today.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
The Week

If you want Americans to act like liberals, govern like a conservative

"Remain in Mexico" is back. Despite efforts by the Biden administration to end the policy, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), a federal judge in Texas ruled proper steps have not been taken to shut it down. As of Monday, some migrants who arrive at the southern border will be sent back to Mexico to await processing of their asylum claims, not admitted to the United States with orders to appear in court at a later date.
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Republicans' trust in doctors is eroding. It's a symptom of a larger disease.

What would happen if GOP voters just stopped trusting their doctors?. It's not an idle question. A new Gallup poll indicates that Republicans are feeling increasingly shaky about the medical profession: The number who say they are confident in their physician's medical advice has dropped 13 points since 2010. Twenty-two percent report they trust their doctor less than they did just a year ago.
HEALTH
The Week

Chris Cuomo won't be paid severance after his firing, CNN says

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo isn't receiving severance from the network after his firing — and he may be getting ready to sue. During an employee town hall Tuesday, CNN President Jeff Zucker said the network won't pay Cuomo severance after firing him over his aid to then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) amid his brother's sexual harassment scandal, The Wall Street Journal reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
The Week

The government is shockingly bad at counting stuff

Political scientists like to talk about and measure "state capacity" — a government's ability to accomplish policy goals. But before a government can set goals and succeed or fail in achieving them, it must know what's actually happening in the country. Judged by that rudimentary measure, we're falling far short of where we should be.
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Legally rigging elections?

State legislatures are using computer-aided gerrymanders to ensure that the dominant party stays in power. How does gerrymandering work? Here's everything you need to know:. Under the Constitution, state legislatures redraw congressional districts every 10 years to account for census-documented population changes. To ensure equal representation, these districts must be roughly even in population. But since the early 19th century, legislatures have often engaged in creative boundary drawing to guarantee that most congressional seats will go to the party in control of the legislature. As a simple example, the party in power can take a district in which the opposition draws 50 percent of the vote and divide it in two, ensuring the minority party will lose both districts. Gerrymandering— named after 19th-century Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry—has become far more sophisticated and aggressive in recent years, as consultants armed with algorithms and voter databases have unleashed a frenzy of partisan mapmaking. In 2012, Democratic candidates for the House received 1.4 million more votes than Republicans, but the GOP came away with a 17-seat advantage. For the 2022 midterms, only 18 states have finalized their maps thus far, but redrawn districts now virtually guarantee that Republicans will flip at least five seats.
ELECTIONS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy