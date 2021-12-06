ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Tightropes Support, Looks for Catalyst

By Paul Robinson
DailyFx
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Tightropes Support, Looks for Catalyst. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is sitting on an important slope that dates to June, still looking for a reason to move higher off the line or break down through it. What the catalyst may be is anyone’s guess, but we...

www.dailyfx.com

DailyFx

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Test Underway

EUR/USD testing slope resistance within context of downtrend. Wedge formation could form, leading to a new leg lower. EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Test Underway. The Euro, for the most part, has been moving sideways the past few weeks, and on that price action is looking like it is carving out a potential corrective pattern within the context of an ongoing downtrend. The low earlier in the week created the possibility of a higher low from the November low, but if resistance holds we could then see a lower-high form from the November 30 spike.
CURRENCIES
Street.Com

My 2022 Technical Outlook: Beware of the Treacherous Road Ahead

It's December and this is the time of year that Wall Street likes to promote their annual forecasts. Some of these prognostications are delphic and the reader has no clear idea of whether they are bullish or bearish. Other forecasts are all rosy and bullish with upside price targets but...
MARKETS
DailyFx

S&P 500 and Risk Rally Decelerate, Central Banks Mixed on Volatility, China a Threat

The rally that stretched beyond the S&P 500 to encompass the broader risk markets through the first 48 hours of the week decelerated rapidly as highs came back into view. Scheduled event risk is thin over the coming 24 hours while the probable abstract themes have increasingly prominent negative risk potential – such as China.
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar (DXY) Treading Water as US Inflation Report Nears

US 2-year yields steady after their recent rally. US headline inflation is expected to hit 6.8% in November. The US dollar is currently biding its time ahead of the latest look at US inflation on Friday which is expected to show price pressures hitting a fresh 30-year high. Over the recent weeks, the yield on the interest-rate sensitive US 2-year has moved sharply higher with traders currently pricing in a 100% chance of two 0.25% rate hikes next year and a 92% of three hikes. Next Wednesday’s FOMC rate decision and the latest dot plot will guide the US dollar over the next few months.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Crude Oil Outlook: Oil, Covid-19, Key Levels

US Crude (WTI) testing a key level of resistance, can demand force a break?. Will increasing covid cases boost demand for safe-haven Dollar?. With the Omicron (latest Covid-19 variant) variant weighing on investor sentiment, a series of technical and fundamental items have continued to impact sentiment for oil and commodities as a whole.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD Talking Points:. The US Dollar remains in a near-term range very close to the yearly high. Tomorrow brings CPI into the mix and next week brings the FOMC, so there’s some significant drivers on the horizon for the USD. As looked at earlier this...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Searching for Rebound Catalysts

The euro is still suffering from weak investor sentiment and strong demand for safe havens. The EUR/USD continued to decline yesterday, as it tested the 1.1227 support level and settled around 1.1293 as of this writing. The Forex market avoided further collapse, but sentiment will appear cautious as long as COVID leads the world to closing policies that will hinder the path of global economic recovery.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs

Dow Jones finds significant support around the 200-day Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs. Momentarily the S&P 500 broke the old high created in September, tagged the trend-line from October 2020, and then sprung higher. The volatility around the old high and trend-line were cues that something like this could happen.
STOCKS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Volatility Should Settle if Risk Appetite is Set, AUDCAD a Top Watch

Risk appetite soared this past session with a speculative bid spreading much further than the S&P 500’s 0.9 percent gap and 2.1 percent rally. With the surge in the SPX, the implied volatility measure of the VIX would naturally deflate; but stability for bulls is best served if actual price volatility settles.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY and USD/JPY Face Opposing Positioning Signals

Taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail traders are betting that the Japanese Yen may weaken against the Australian Dollar but rise against the US Dollar. In other words, they are net-long AUD/JPY while simultaneously net-short USD/JPY. IGCS can at times be a contrarian indicator. If this makeup in positioning holds, will AUD/JPY continue falling as USD/JPY rises?
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Pressure on GBP/USD Persists

GBP/USD continues to hover around the support line of a downward-sloping channel connecting the lower lows in place since mid-April. So far it has notably failed to benefit from receding fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and it looks increasingly likely that the previous support line is now acting as resistance.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Bank of Canada Preview: How Will the Canadian Dollar (CAD) React?

CAD Reaction Dependent on Absortion of Economic Slack Assessment. Risks are Geared Towards Disappointment Prompting a CAD Pullback. OVERVIEW: The Bank of Canada is expected to maintain its current monetary policy stance with the overnight rate to remain at 0.25%. The current stance from the BoC is that the policy rate will remain on hold until economic slack is absorbed, which is expected to happen sometime in the middle quarters of 2022. That said, while expectations over a possible Q1 rate rise has increased, with no monetary policy report until January, there is a risk of disappointment should the BoC maintain its current stance and not bring forward expectations that economic slack will be absorbed in Q1.
MARKETS
DailyFx

NZD/USD Rate Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory

NZD/USD extends the rebound from a fresh yearly low (0.6737) to pull the Relative Strength Index (RSI) out of oversold territory, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may drag on the exchange rate as inflation is expected to pick up for the third consecutive month. NZD/USD Rate...
CURRENCIES

