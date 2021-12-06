ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body of Sri Lankan lynching victim arrives from Pakistan

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The charred body of a factory manager who was lynched by a mob in Pakistan for alleged blasphemy was brought back to Sri Lanka on Monday. Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara was assaulted by a mob of hundreds of people before being dragged into...

The Independent

China praises Pakistan for being against ‘politicisation’ of sports amid diplomatic boycott of Olympics

China has praised Pakistan for staying away from the “politicisation” of sports as the country faces a string of diplomatic boycotts from the US, UK, Canada and Australia over the upcoming Winter Olympics scheduled in China in February.Nong Rong, China’s envoy to Pakistan, said in a tweet on Sunday that Pakistan’s position “to oppose any form of politicisation of sports is highly appreciated”.“The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for the posturing and grandstanding of politicians. China is ready to deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympics to the world!”The Chinese ambassador’s statement comes just days after...
SPORTS
atlantanews.net

US, allies criticise Afghan Taliban for killing of ex-security personnel, asks to investigate such instances

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 7 (ANI): Condemning the Afghan Taliban over the alleged summary killings of dozens of former security forces personnel and enforced disappearances, the US and Western countries joined hands, expressing deep concerns over instances of serious human rights abuses, a media report said. The group of nations expressed...
POLITICS
tucsonpost.com

1,000+ US troops to deploy for Africa

More than 1,000 American National Guard troops will soon be shipped to Eastern Africa for a counter-terrorism mission, intended to shore up US bases dotting the region amid a series of ongoing combat and training operations. The military announced the upcoming deployment in a statement earlier this week, saying that...
MILITARY
