A storm system is going to go into a rapid strengthening stage right over Michigan Saturday. The storm will come very close to officially becoming labeled a Bomb Cyclone. A Bomb Cyclone is a storm that rapidly intensifies over the course of 24 hours. There is an official magnitude for a storm to become a bomb cyclone. We use a central low pressure drop of 24 millibars in 24 hours. Air pressure at the center of a storm is measured at the ground. The center of the storm is where the lowest pressure is found. If that storm low pressure center falls 24 millibars in 24 hours, the storm is deemed a bomb cyclone.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO