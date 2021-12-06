The Time Traveler Who Hunted Speed Records in an EV

As part of Stellantis' recent Software Day presentation, where the company shared information about its new AI-powered technology platforms, something else made an appearance that caught our eye. We've seen this EV a few months back but at the time, we didn't know its name. We now know for sure that it's called the Chrysler Airflow, an EV concept that clearly shares visual ties to the previously revealed Airflow Vision concept. Compared to the Airflow Vision revealed in 2020, the EV appears to be a lot closer to production. Looking as if it would fit into the compact crossover segment, that would put the Airflow up against some serious rivals. But more than this, it could be Chrysler's most exciting new product in ages.

CARS ・ 3 HOURS AGO