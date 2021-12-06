ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Time Traveler Who Hunted Speed Records in an EV

By Daniel Pund
Road & Track
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Now, what in tarnation?!” you can almost hear the man atop car No. 26 exclaim from the tufted-leather club chair of his race car. The source of his confusion? The competitor to his immediate left, who has clearly arrived from the future to pose for this 1903 photo. Lined up against...

www.roadandtrack.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Renault Transformed Its Classic 4L Into an Electric Air Taxi

Forget the time-traveling DeLorean in “Back to the Future.” Renault has just released an eVTOL concept for the 60th anniversary of its highly popular 4L car, which saw 8 million units built from 1961 to 1992. The French auto brand partnered with design firm TheArsenale to create the Air4 quadcopter, a modern but slightly campy version of the iconic 4L. “Air4 is a symbol of independence and freedom, born out of the realization that traffic is compounding, lives are grinding to a halt, and the world above us is unhampered,” said a company statement. The aircraft’s design has modernized the carbon-fiber body...
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Kia EV6 In Moose Test: One Of The Best EV Results

The 2021 Kia EV6 GT-Line with a 77.4 kWh battery, rear-wheel drive (168 kW) and Continental ContiPremiumContact 6 225/45 R20 H XL tires was recently tested by km77.com to determine the maximum speed it can achieve in the "moose test."" The results are quite good and, according to the video,...
CARS
mitechnews.com

All-Electric Airplane Sets Record With 387.4 MPH Top Speed

DETROIT – Just two months after its maiden flight, Rolls-Royce’s “Spirit of Innovation” has hit a top speed of 387.4 MPH, tentatively smashing the speed record for electric airplanes, Gizmodo has reported. It also claimed the top speed of 345.4 MPH over a 3 kilometer (1.86 mile) course and lowest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
motorsportmagazine.com

Max Biaggi sets new 283mph electric motorcycle speed record

Max Biaggi has set a number of world speed records including the fastest electric streamlined motorcycle riding the Voxan Wattman. In total, 21 new records were set by the team but the main target of the top speed for an electric bike under 300kg was broken, setting a new benchmark at 283mph.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunted#Race Car#Torpedo
BMW BLOG

SPIED: BMW i7 Seen Testing Along with EV Competition

BMW is currently working on a new generation of 7 Series that’s supposed to be its most high-tech, most overly opulent 7 Series yet. Along with it will be an all-electric version — similar to how the i4 is an all-electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe — dubbed the BMW i7. To make sure the i7 is as competitive as absolutely possible when it finally debuts, BMW seems to be testing it alongside some very tough competition in these new spy photos. (We don’t own the photos but check ’em here)
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Watch BMWi's Electric Wingsuit Break the World Record at 186 MPH

Peter Salzmann, a BASE jumper and professional air sportsman just broke a Guinness World Record by completing the first wingsuit flight, powered completely with electricity. Born in Austria, Salzmann has found his passion in BASE jumping - jumping from fixed objects like buildings, bridges, and cliffs. While some BASE jumpers prefer to use a wingsuit to enable them to travel further from their jump points, some experiment with power thrusters to achieve higher horizontal speeds and/or to not lose altitude and stay afloat for longer.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Is Working On A Bespoke EV Truck Platform

Ford can't help but be excellent at building trucks. Not only is the Ford F-Series annihilating its competition for the 45th consecutive year, but new models such as the Ford Maverick and F-150 Lighting are already drawing mass interest. As part of Ford's long-term goals, it is focusing on electrifying its product line, and currently, that move is paying off: Ford EVs are outselling GM's electric offerings. To rub salt in the wounds of its long-suffering competitors, Ford has now revealed that it's working on a new full-sized EV truck platform. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently told Automotive News that the demand for EVs has completely outstripped demand, and Ford will be doubling its EV efforts to 600,000 units per year by 2023.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
designboom.com

maeving unveils cafe racer-inspired RM1 electric motorcycle

British electric motorcycle manufacturer, maeving, has unveiled the maeving RM1 — a cafe racer-inspired electric motorcycle. completely hand-built in coventry, the initial release of the 2021 model has been completely sold out, and a waiting list has opened for the 2022 model. ‘our bikes are classically styled and practical machines...
CARS
kurv.com

Thanksgiving Air Travel Sets New Pandemic Record

Airports are gearing up for another busy day. The TSA says travelers set a pandemic record on Wednesday, with two-point-three million people flying for Thanksgiving. That’s more than double of last year and 88-percent of the number screened in 2019. It was also the seventh straight day the TSA topped...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s New Vision EQXX Concept EV Will Have a Bonkers Range of 621 Miles, COO Says

As exciting as the new all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS may be, it could soon be eclipsed by another EV from the marque. The German brand’s Chief Operating Officer Markus Schäfer announced that the company’s latest battery-powered vehicle, the Vision EQXX, will make its official debut at CES in January. While a new Mercedes EV is always intriguing, this one is promising one particularly impressive feature—a range of 621 miles. If that sounds like an awkward number, it’s because Mercedes’s range target for its latest EV is actually 1,000 kilometers per charge, or 621.4 miles, according to a LinkedIn post from Schäfer. The automaker...
CARS
plasticstoday.com

Our First Drive in the Lucid Air EV

The Lucid Air represents an impressive advance in luxury electric vehicle design and technology, and the car delivers on the promise of its specification sheet and exciting styling with a driving experience that matches expectations. We had the opportunity for a brief test drive in the Air and came away with positive impressions, though we didn’t have the time to experience important factors such as the car’s driving range or charging speed.
CARS
insideevs.com

Flawed Tax Credit: Chevy Bolt Only EV To Qualify For Full $12,500

As part of President Biden's Build Back Better (BBB) legislation, which still has to pass the Senate, US EV buyers may get a refundable tax credit of up to $12,500 when they purchase a new EV. However, $4,500 is earmarked for EVs built in the US by unionized automakers. That said, there is not a single currently available EV in the US that would qualify for the full credit.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Sharply Styled Airflow EV Crossover Is Exactly What Chrysler Needs

As part of Stellantis' recent Software Day presentation, where the company shared information about its new AI-powered technology platforms, something else made an appearance that caught our eye. We've seen this EV a few months back but at the time, we didn't know its name. We now know for sure that it's called the Chrysler Airflow, an EV concept that clearly shares visual ties to the previously revealed Airflow Vision concept. Compared to the Airflow Vision revealed in 2020, the EV appears to be a lot closer to production. Looking as if it would fit into the compact crossover segment, that would put the Airflow up against some serious rivals. But more than this, it could be Chrysler's most exciting new product in ages.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford Developing All-New EV On All-New Full-Size Pickup Platform

Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a recent interview with Automotive News, that the demand for EVs is two to three times what the company has expected. This is why Ford is doubling its EV projection to 600,000 units per year globally by the end of 2023, but actually should triple it - "but we can't." As we understand, due to the battery availability bottleneck.
CARS
insideevs.com

You Don’t Have To Be American To Love The Rivian R1T EV Pickup

Pickup trucks aren’t used as daily transportation in most places outside the United States, and thus pickups themselves are nowhere near as common. But that doesn’t mean people that don’t live in the US are not huge fans of pickups, because they are, and when they are as good as the new Rivian R1T even non-truck-lovers may get a kick out of it.
CARS
Fortune

Inside the Rolls-Royce plane that just smashed the electric-flight speed record

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Last month, Rolls-Royce Plc made aviation history. The jet-engine maker's single-seat, electric-powered propellor plane, Spirit of Innovation, smashed the zero-emission speed record, hitting a top speed of nearly 556 kilometers per hour (345 mph) over a distance of three kilometers—and even maxed out at 623 km/h.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

El Al arm shows off automated monitor to speed turnaround times

Israeli carrier El Al’s technological investment division Cockpit Innovation is showing off an artificial intelligence tool intended to increase turnaround efficiency at airports. It will present the system – developed by one of its portfolio firms, IntellAct – at the World Aviation Festival event in London, which opens on 1...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Rolls-Royce breaks all-electric aircraft speed record

The Derby-based firm also claims to have broken the record for the fastest climb to 3000 metres by an electric plane by 60 seconds, with a recorded time of 202 seconds. Spirit of Innovation has a 400kW battery, with a power output of just under 500bhp. Rolls-Royce says this is the most power-dense propulsion battery pack ever assembled in aerospace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy