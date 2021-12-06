The Time Traveler Who Hunted Speed Records in an EV

Ford can't help but be excellent at building trucks. Not only is the Ford F-Series annihilating its competition for the 45th consecutive year, but new models such as the Ford Maverick and F-150 Lighting are already drawing mass interest. As part of Ford's long-term goals, it is focusing on electrifying its product line, and currently, that move is paying off: Ford EVs are outselling GM's electric offerings. To rub salt in the wounds of its long-suffering competitors, Ford has now revealed that it's working on a new full-sized EV truck platform. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently told Automotive News that the demand for EVs has completely outstripped demand, and Ford will be doubling its EV efforts to 600,000 units per year by 2023.
