Label Look: FADER Launches In-House Distribution Arm

By Kyle Denis
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIN 2019, FADER Label co-founder and award-winning marketing maven Jon Cohen tapped famed music manager Carson Oberg to become general manager of the New York indie — and since then Oberg has grown the label’s roster from two to 11 active artists. Featuring acts like singer-songwriter Clairo and alternative-pop duo Lewis...

