High Tide To Raise Up To CA$40M Through Newly Established ATM Program

High Tide Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to CAD$40,000,000 for Strategic Initiatives. High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (NASDAQ: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks and mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce it has established an at-the-market equity offering program (the “ATM Program”) that allows the Company to issue up to CAD$40 million (or the equivalent in U.S. dollars) of common shares (“Common Shares”) from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company’s discretion and subject to regulatory requirements. Any Common Shares sold through the ATM Program will be sold at prevailing market prices when issued (i) in ordinary brokers’ transactions on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) or another U.S. marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded or (ii) in ordinary brokers’ transactions on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), or another Canadian marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded. Since the Common Shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of their sale or as otherwise permitted by law, prices may vary among purchasers and during the period of distribution.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO