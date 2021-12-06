ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

High Tide To Raise Up To CA$40M Through Newly Established ATM Program

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
 3 days ago
High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) (FSE:2LYA) is poised to raise up to CA$40 million ($31.13 million) by issuing its common shares through a newly established at-the-market equity offering program. The Calgary-based cannabis retailer said it plans to issue its common shares from the treasury to the public from time...

Benzinga

Benzinga

