Since Epic Games began its partnership with Marvel, multiple collaborations have taken place. The introduction of various Marvel characters and cosmetics has taken place on the Fortnite island. In the past, these collaborations have been delivered through bundles in the in-game store. Also, fans have been able to get their hands on Marvel cosmetics by purchasing various battle passes. Most recently, the Fortnite Season 8 battle pass features the Carnage character. Now, another familiar face from the Marvel universe has landed in the battle royale. The Nick Fury skin and accompanying cosmetics have been added to the Fortnite store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO