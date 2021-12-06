ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Mikey White impressive in Baldwinsville swimming opener

By Phil Blackwell
 3 days ago
BALDWINSVILLE – It hasn’t taken long for Baldwinsville sophomore Mikey White to establish himself as one of the top boys swimmers in the Section III ranks.

White’s quick efforts in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle highlighted the Bees’ season opener against Fayetteville-Manlius, even though the Hornets took the team portion 50-42.

In the 200 freestyle, White sped to a time of one minute, 49.44 seconds, beating out a solid 1:51.27 from F-M’s Quinn Smith.

Then, in the shorter 100 freestyle, White prevailed in 51.05 seconds, well clear of the field as teammate Ben Webster got 56.28.

Webster had already dropped a close 50 freestyle race, going 23.95 seconds, just behind the 23.93 from the Hornets’ Ben Rabin, who also had the top time in the 100 breaststroke as teammate Jason Porter won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.

In other races, Harrison Meyers got second in the 500 freestyle in 5:47.37, with Matt Lange second to Porter in the 200 IM in 2:14.67.

A close 200 freestyle relay had White, Lange, Lucas Clay and Brennan Gruppe go 1:42.58, just behind F-M’s 1:41.51. Smith, Meyers, Gruppe and Alex Nicita posted 1:58.60 in the 200 medley relay.

B’ville has two tough meets this week, going to Liverpool Tuesday before hosting Jamesville-DeWitt two nights later.

