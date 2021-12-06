Thousands turn out for Paso Robles Christmas Light Parade

Turnout was ‘remarkable’ according to city staff

– An estimated 20,000 people turned out for the 60th Annual Christmas Light Parade in Paso Robles Saturday night.

The return of the Christmas Light Parade featured big rig trucks pulling flatbed trucks loaded with children from elementary and middle schools in Paso Robles antique cars, old military vehicles from the Estrella Warbirds Museum, and the Paso Robles Historical Society Trolley pulled by a big white pick-up truck driven by City Councilman John Hamon.

The Paso Robles High School Band marched through the parade route. The Flamson Middle School Band and String Orchestra rode on a flat-bed truck and performed along the route.

City Events Manager Frieda Berman said, “The turnout was remarkable. Thousands of people lined Spring Street.”

Paso People’s Action and Little Gay Paso groups say they made history at this year’s parade with the first LGBTQ+ supporting entry.

After a two year’s absence, the Christmas Light Parade inspired the community and brought holiday joy to participants and parade-goers alike – thousands of them.

The parade lineup/winners are as follows: