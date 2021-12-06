ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best ways to experience EPCOT's Festival of the Holidays with the kids!

By dani
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tie65_0dFHsog000

For many Disney families, the best part of the holiday season is EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays. My family loves this festival because it is full of holiday fun, about as full as Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is a great way to teach your kids about some of the holiday traditions around the world, through food, storytelling, and decorations. It’s one of the best parts of the holidays at Walt Disney World.

The Best Live Entertainment for Kids at EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays

If your kids are young, like my four-year-old son, live entertainment may not keep their attention for too long – and that’s okay. That’s why I love the Holiday Storytellers at each World Showcase Pavilion at EPCOT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1Vdw_0dFHsog000
Pere Noel Holiday Storyteller at EPCOT France Pavilion

The Holiday Storytellers return this year after being absent in 2020. I love that each one is positioned near the main promenade so they are easy to find. You can look up showtimes of the Holiday Storytellers in the MyDisneyExperience app. Usually the showtimes enable you to watch 2-3 storytellers in a row, moving from one pavilion to the next, but it does take some planning.

And if you find that your kid(s) aren’t up to watching the entire presentation, it is pretty easy to politely scootch your kids away and onto the next thing.

Our son enjoyed Pere Noel in the France Pavilion for about half of his presentation, all of the Hanukkah Storyteller – thanks in part to the live music, and the Christmas story of Sigrid and Julenissen in the Norway Pavilion.

Another must-do activity with kids is Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt. This annual tradition is all about finding holiday traditions around the world, with Olaf as your guide. If your family has ever watched the holiday special “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” this scavenger hunt is for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oehu0_0dFHsog000
Olaf’s Holiday Traditions Expedition – EPCOT Festival of the Holidays

For $9.99 you can purchase a special map. The best spot to pick this up is the Disney Traders shops. These twin shops flank both sides of the main plaza to World Showcase. Picking up an Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Map here will enable you to get started without missing any of the pavilions.

As you and your kids spot Olaf throughout World place the sticker with the correct holiday tradition on the corresponding World Showcase location on the map.

Pro Parenting Tip – be sure to read the short description of each tradition next to each sticker so you and your kids can learn what each tradition means.

Is the Candlelight Processional Good for Kids?

The main event of the International Festival of the Holidays 2021 is the return of the Candlelight Processional. For many, this is a favorite holiday tradition. It can be a little long for some kids so before you book that all-important dining package that includes reserved seating, think about your individual child’s needs.

The Processional is about 30 minutes and includes an incredible orchestra and choir. It can feel a little bit like attending church or a religious service so if your child(ren) has difficulty sitting still during such an experience it may make more sense for your family to enjoy bits of the presentation as you stroll along World Showcase promenade rather than spending the money for a dining package or waiting an hour in line to hopefully get seating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFBoA_0dFHsog000
EPCOT Candelight Processional Returns for 2021

If you do decide to partake in the Candelight Processional, consider pointing out the American Sign Language interpreter to your kid(s). Each interpreter tends to perform the show with much enthusiasm, and it is a great way to help your family witness how others around you may experience this spectacle.

The Best Eats for Kids of the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays

Can we just acknowledge how tough it can be to get your kids to eat? That’s part of why I love festival time at EPCOT, which is practically every day of the year these days. Buying 3-4 food items from the festival booths is a great way to help your kid(s) try something different without spending money on a full meal. And, if you’re the type of parent that will eat literally anything like I am, then whatever they don’t eat is all yours to enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRm1Y_0dFHsog000
Pastrami on Rye and Smoked Salmon Potato Latke – L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen

Here are some of my suggestions for the best eats for kids of the Epcot Festival Of The Holidays:

  • Slow-roasted Turkey with Ben’s Original Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, and Cranberry Sauce – American Holiday Table
  • Cheese Fondue in a Bread Bowl with Steamed Baby Vegetables and Marble Potatoes – Bavaria Holiday Kitchen
  • Pastrami on Rye with House-made Pickles and Deli Mustard – L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen
  • Smoked Salmon Potato Latke (Plant-Based Option Also Available) – L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen
  • Dinde Forestière, Patates Douces Rôties: Turkey with bacon, mushrooms, and onions in a mustard cream sauce served with roasted sweet potatoes – Le Marche De Noel Holiday Kitchen
  • Practically anything from The Donut Shop Holiday Kitchen in Future World West. If you’re an Annual Passholder show your Annual Pass when ordering the Gingerbread Milkshake to receive a complimentary souvenir cup.

Let’s not forget about a favorite tradition of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays – the Cookie Stroll! Visit each one of the five Holiday Kitchens that offers an eligible cookie to it and commemorate your visit with a stamp in your Festival Passport.

Once you’ve collected all 5 stamps, you can present your Festival Passport at Holiday Sweets & Treats to receive a special Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary cookie, complimentary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xb7v3_0dFHsog000
EPCOT Holiday Cookie Stroll

Official Holiday Cookie Stroll Locations

  • Yukon Holiday Kitchen – SNICKERS®-Doodle Cookie made with SNICKERS® bar pieces
  • L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen – Black and White Cookie
  • American Holiday Table – Chocolate Crinkle Cookie made with DOVE® Dark Chocolate
  • Bavaria Holiday Kitchen- Linzer Cookie
  • Holiday Hearth Desserts – Gingerbread Cookie

Pro Parenting Tip – You do not have to complete the EPCOT Cookie Stroll in one visit. Just complete it before the 2021 Festival of the Holidays ends on December 31, 2021 (and while supplies last).

Other Fun for Kids at EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays

The Festival of the Holidays at EPCOT is jam packed with fun and you may be tempted to push yourself to go all day long. My family loves having quiet time inside the aquarium at the Seas with Nemo and Friends. You don’t have to ride the ride to browse the aquarium, just walk around the side of the building to enter through the gift shop.

The Nursery upstairs at the Seas with Nemo and Friends is a quiet spot and often has at least one tank with holiday decorations inside. During Hanukkah this year one tank had a menorah in which a new additional piece of red-colored kelp was placed as each night of Hanukkah arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6PMO_0dFHsog000
Hanukkah Decorations at EPCOT The Seas with Nemo and Friends

Another great way to rest your feet is to take a ride aboard Living with the Land boat ride. During the Festival of the Holidays the last half of the ride is packed with festive decorations and touches, and the ride’s narration is updated for this merry season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d1n3t_0dFHsog000
Festive Decorations at Living with the Land Boat Ride

Things to Remember About the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

  • The Harmonious fireworks show is usually not until 10:00 pm which can be tough on many kids. Pace yourself and take breaks.
  • Don’t forget to take time to stroll around some of the World Showcase Pavilions to view the decorations.
  • EPCOT’s hours are typically 11:00 am – 10:00pm during weekdays and 10:00 am – 10:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. Please double check Disney’s website to confirm.
  • The holidays are a busy time at all Orlando theme parks. Get there early and do your best to remain patient.
  • Masks are required at all indoor locations.
  • Park Pass Reservations are required.

