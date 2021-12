The world has witnessed the industrial revolution several times and now it's at the edge of the virtual revolution where everyone will be witnessing the change in a few years. The virtual revolution has begun where corporate giants have started investing millions in developing their own Metaverse, the virtual world. The security of the blockchain networks makes them unique as they cannot be hacked from any attacks as the information is distributed and stored on various systems around the globe. The first NFT was minted in the year 2015 on the. Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Solana.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO