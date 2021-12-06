ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery Plus Sets Development Deal With Group Nine (EXCLUSIVE)

By Todd Spangler
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovery inked a development deal for a slate of new original series for Discovery Plus from Group Nine Media, the digital media company whose brands include NowThis, the Dodo, Thrillist and Seeker. Discovery is one of the founding investors in New York-based Group Nine and has already licensed some...

