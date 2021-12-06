ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville Bees' Barski nearly perfect in bowling season opener

By Phil Blackwell
 3 days ago

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Eric Barski wasted little time giving the Baldwinsville boys bowling team a thrilling performance in last Tuesday’s season opener against Syracuse City.

Competing at B’ville Sports Bowl, the Bees earned a 3-0 victory as Barski strung together 10 strikes in his opening game of 265 and then shot a 227.

Then, in the third game, 11 consecutive strikes put Barski on the brink of perfection, but a wide final shot left him with a 297 that still resulted in a 789 series, the best in Section III this season.

Alex Mautz closed with a flourish, his 254 part of a 653 series as Charles Richards recorded a single game of 247. Hunter Garrett put together a 542 series.

Meanwhile, the girls Bees blanked Syracuse 3-0 with Julia Spiech at the forefront, her two games of 192 followed by a 239 as she got a 623 series.

Madison Haas was steady with a 581 series and high game of 208. Jenna Spiech opened with a 199 on her way to a 541 series, just ahead of Amelia Ponto’s 534 set.

Against Central Square two days later, B’ville again won 3-0 on the girls side as Jenna Spiech improved to a 622 series, with a 222 game in the middle as Haas opened with 206, closed with 216 and had a 612 set overall. Lauren Gulich shot an opening-game 198 as Ponto, with a 510 series, edged Julia Spiech’s 507 set.

But the boys Bees lost to the Redhawks by that same 3-0 margin. Barski’s solid 577 seried led B’ville as Scott Ritcey got a 558 series and Garrett a 548 set. All of them trailed the 681 series from Central Square’s Jayden Allen as Owen Schlueter shot a 255 during his 631 set.

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

