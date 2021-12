Christmas is almost upon us, and if you’re anything like we are, you’re probably still scrambling to find an excellent gift idea for someone in your family. Perhaps the only thing you know about them is that they received a PS5 in the last 12 months? It’s something to go on, at least. Here’s a handy guide to all the best PS5 related accessories and merch you can buy this Christmas.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO