ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Apple Shares Are Rising

By Randy Elias
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are trading higher after KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $191 price...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

5 Stocks to Sell for 2022

Many investors approach the new year looking for fresh investment ideas where they can put their money and hopes to work. But without trying to be too negative, a little end-of-year paring can be prudent, too ... thus, it pays to examine one's own portfolio for stocks to sell as well.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Paysafe Jumped Today

CEO Philip McHugh last week bought $1 million worth of Paysafe stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, +2.28% advanced 2.28% to $175.08 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +0.64%. rising 0.64% to 15,786.99 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.10%. rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down Over 50% To Buy Now

Chegg's stock is down due to a short-term decline in college enrollment nationwide. Peloton's stock is down because economic reopening lowered demand for in-home exercise equipment. Skillz stock is down because of aggressive marketing spending by management. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Shares#Apple Stock#Apple Inc#Personal Computers#Aapl#Keybanc#Roic
Motley Fool

Why Fastly Stock Jumped 10% Today

Shares are up after another brutal month sent Fastly back toward 52-week lows. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.01% higher to $334.97 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $14.70 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow jumps nearly 50 points on gains in shares of Apple Inc., Walt Disney

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Wednesday afternoon with shares of Apple Inc. and Walt Disney leading the way for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 44 points (0.1%) higher, as shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Walt Disney (DIS) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Apple Inc.'s shares have gained $3.22 (1.9%) while those of Walt Disney are up $2.44 (1.6%), combining for an approximately 37-point bump for the Dow. American Express (AXP) Merck (MRK) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Money Morning

3 Stocks to Buy in 2022: Potential Gains of 100% or More

There's no denying that the stock market performed well throughout 2021. The SPDR S&P 500 is up more than 20%, and the Nasdaq is nearing 50% gains for the year. Meanwhile, the Dow has managed 16% gains despite a recent pullback. But not all stocks have moved higher. Some have...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -0.00% rallied 2.80% to $3,523.29 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +0.31%. rising 2.07% to 4,686.75 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.10%. rising 1.40% to 35,719.43. This was...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Apple, Amazon, Pfizer, Omicron and Tech Stocks - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, December 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Mixed As Inflation Concerns Overtake Omicron. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Wednesday, as investors extended gains amid fading concerns over the impact of the Omicron variant while closely tracking pending jobs and inflation data in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's next move on tapering heading into the final weeks of the year.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 5G Stocks Can Crush the Market in 2022, and They're Cheap Right Now

The adoption of 5G wireless technology is set to get stronger in 2022. Skyworks Solutions is one of the best bets to take advantage of the 5G smartphone opportunity. Keysight Technologies' important role in the rollout of 5G network infrastructure makes it an ideal pick to benefit from the infrastructure side of things.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Apple Stock (AAPL): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) increased by 2.28% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) increased by 2.28% today. Investors are responding positively to a report from MacRumors that Apple’s progress in advancing its augmented reality capabilities is happening faster than expected.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nvidia's Stock Price Seems Unstoppable

Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and recent news affecting its proposed Arm acquisition. Here are some highlights from the video. On Dec. 2, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to block Nvidia's Arm acquisition. The FTC believes if the purchase goes through, it can harm competition in the following three markets: high-level advanced driver assistance systems, DPU SmartNICS, and Arm-based CPUs.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Tecnoglass Shares Are Falling

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) shares are trading lower after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the company. In the report, Hindenburg Research notes: "Our months-long investigation has included a review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades. We have identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company’s reported financial results into question."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy