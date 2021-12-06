ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville-Manlius, Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA swimmers win openers

By Phil Blackwell
 3 days ago
ONONDAGA COUNTY – Not even two weeks after the high school girls swimming season concluded, it was time for area boys swimmers to have their turn in the pool.

Back with a regular winter schedule, Fayetteville-Manlius carries high expectations, and started to meet them last Tuesday when the Hornets went to Baldwinsville and defeated the Bees 50-42.

As an opener, F-M’s 200-yard medley relay team of Carter Page, Ben Rabin, Jason Porter and Cooper Hughes put together a victory in one minute, 49.12 seconds.

From there, Rabin edged the Bees’ Ben Webster, 23.93 seconds to 23.95, in the 50 freestyle and posted the fastest 100 breaststroke time of 1:08.14.

Porter was first in the 100 butterfly in 58.49 seconds after he won the 200 individual medley in 2:14.57, with Eli Kligerman taking the 500 freestyle in 5:25.80 and Quinn Smith speeding to a win in the 100 backstroke in 57.24 seconds.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the Hornets saw Kligerman, Smith, Rabin and Eddie Elliott put up a time of 1:41.51 as B’ville’s Mikey White claimed both the 200 freestyle (1:49.44) and 100 freestyle (51.05) with quick times.

As this was going on, Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy had its own season opener against Syracuse City, the Red Rams rolling to a 96-71 victory.

Nathaniel Wales led the Red Rams, claiming wins in the 500 freestyle in 5:16.42 and the 100 backstroke in 59.56 seconds, while Mark Bratslavsky swept the sprints, taking the 50 freestyle in 24.25 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 57.25, edging Lucas Holmquist’s 57.94.

Wins also went to Luke Marino in the 200 freestyle (2:05.39) and Bobby Diel in the 100 butterfly (1:01.83), with Cameron Corona earning 180.95 points in diving. Wales helped Jamey Turo, Luke Henderson and Malcolm Britz go 3:59.81 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Both would swim again this week, J-D/CBA taking on B’ville after a meet with Pulaski as F-M visited West Genesee before hosting Cicero-North Syracuse Friday at Cazenovia College.

