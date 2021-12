PHILADELPHIA, PA — Sen. Anthony H. Williams announced that $9,542,713 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding has been awarded to local projects. “The commitment by the RACP funding program to provide substantial support to projects across Pennsylvania, and especially in Philadelphia and Delaware County, allows local community organizations and the people that they serve to thrive,” Williams said. “This funding helps maintain local waterway recreation, makes our communities more sustainable, and will seek to make healthcare more accessible to neighborhoods who need it most.”

