Netflix is aiming to boost its growing editorial efforts with the launch of a new website titled Tudum, the name being a further riff on the sound that accompanies the company’s logo when subscribers open the streaming site. The new website shares its name with what the company billed as a “global fan event” that took place this past September. It offered exclusive first looks and interviews covering its series and films, and was broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels, Twitter and Twitch. The Tudum website marks a new push into the world of publishing by the streaming giant, which already runs several...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 HOUR AGO