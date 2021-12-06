Bundle up: Cold front moves into the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – What began as a wet morning will turn cold this afternoon as a cold front moves into the area.
According to our Storm Team 2 meteorologists, Miami Valley residents can expect gusty wind all day as temperatures slowly drop into the 30s, with a wind chill in the low 20s.
This brief cold snap will continue through Wednesday with a few overnight snow showers, however, don’t expect to see much accumulation. Be careful driving Wednesday morning, as roads will likely be slick.
By the end of the week, Storm Team 2 says that temperatures will climb back up above normal for Thursday and Friday.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington said in a Twitter post that winds may reach 35 to 40 mph as temperatures fall, causing wind chills to reach the low 20s.Download the free Storm Team 2 App and stay up to date about the weather where you are. Find it HERE. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0