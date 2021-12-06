Bundle up: Cold front moves into the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – What began as a wet morning will turn cold this afternoon as a cold front moves into the area.

According to our Storm Team 2 meteorologists, Miami Valley residents can expect gusty wind all day as temperatures slowly drop into the 30s, with a wind chill in the low 20s.

This brief cold snap will continue through Wednesday with a few overnight snow showers, however, don’t expect to see much accumulation. Be careful driving Wednesday morning, as roads will likely be slick.

By the end of the week, Storm Team 2 says that temperatures will climb back up above normal for Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington said in a Twitter post that winds may reach 35 to 40 mph as temperatures fall, causing wind chills to reach the low 20s.

