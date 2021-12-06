ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron may be less severe than delta, early reports suggest

By Mackenzie Bean
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew data from South Africa suggests the omicron COVID-19 variant may cause less severe infections than delta, though more research is needed to confirm this finding. In a Dec. 4 report, the South African Medical Research Council outlined the early experience of 42 COVID-19 patients treated at several hospitals...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta, Fauci tells AFP

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that while it would take weeks to judge the severity of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, early indications suggested it was not worse than prior strains, and possibly milder. Speaking to AFP, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor broke down the knowns and...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Early indications Omicron is ‘more transmissible’ than Delta, PM tells ministers

Boris Johnson has told ministers that the Omicron variant of coronavirus appears to be “more transmissible” than Delta. The Prime Minister updated his Cabinet on the latest situation on Tuesday morning, as a scientist warned cases of the Omicron variant in the UK are soon expected to be higher than in some African countries placed on the travel red list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tucsonpost.com

Omicron spreading faster, but may be less severe, say researchers

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 9 (ANI): The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading faster but it is likely that it is less severe, according to researchers in South Africa. The Covid-19 virus is spreading faster than ever in South Africa, the country's president said Monday, an indication of how the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Delta#Md#Cnn#South African#Modelling Consortium
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WZDX

UAB epidemiologist believes omicron variant may be 'less severe'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The omicron variant has not been detected in Alabama yet. However, scientists and doctors say there still isn’t enough to know about this new mutation. It’s now the fifth variant of concern. FOX54's Keneisha Deas spoke with an Alabama epidemiologist on the research they do have so...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
WTRF- 7News

Blood plasma from survivors should not be used to treat COVID; WHO advises

GENEVA — Experts at the World Health Organization recommended Tuesday against using blood plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for patients with the illness, saying evidence has not shown the costly, time-consuming transfusions to be effective in preventing severe illness or death. The guidance against the use of convalescent plasma, […]
SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy