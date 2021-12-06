Inside Keke Palmer's Relationship With Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to share her favorite celebrity impersonations. She started off with a strong Angela Bassett impression, a Queen Latifah favorite, from the 1992 miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream. Palmer recalled Latifah asking her to do the impression whenever they worked together, saying, “Ever since I was a kid, I would always do this Angela Bassett impression for her, and literally every time we work together, she’s always like, ‘Do the Angela! Do the Angela!’” She then transitioned to a Shakira impression that she does with her friends, grabbing a microphone to belt out a song with the Roots chiming in to jam out. Lastly, she finished off the clip with one final impression of Cher, inspired by her long straight hair and flowy yellow dress. Is this the beginning of the campaign for Palmer to host Saturday Night Live? They do love impressions!

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO