Overwatch’s Creator Experimental Patch is just the shake-up the game needs

The next step in the Battlefield series is to take some inspiration from hero shooters like Overwatch and Valorant, says notorious industry insider Tom Henderson. That claim might sound a little out of left field given how these two types of shooters are like chalk and cheese, however, Henderson has been on the money regarding hints and tips about Battlefield 2042 before its launch. He accurately stated that there would be a futuristic setting, the presence of natural disasters that affect the surroundings over the course of the game, and the immense level of destructible environments. Yet, he was not correct about the "revolutionary campaign" because Battlefield 2042 doesn't have one. Ergo, when he says something, we tend to take stock in it given the reliable track record he has.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO