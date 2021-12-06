ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw: Everything you need to know, including the date, time and favourites for the cup

By FourFourTwo Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to watch the FA Cup third round draw has never been easier, with...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
tothelaneandback.com

Details revealed for FA Cup third round draw as Tottenham look to end trophy drought

FA Cup third round draw details revealed as Tottenham Hotspur look to quench their trophy drought. According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur will know their opponents for the Emirates FA Cup third round soon as the details for the draw are available. The draw will take place on Monday, December 6, when Antonio Conte will realise the team he has to face.
PREMIER LEAGUE
epicstream.com

The Fruit of Evolution Anime Episode 10 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch, News and Everything You Need to Know

The Fruit of Evolution Episode 10 release date and countdown available below. Isekai fans will surely be intrigued with The Fruit of Evolution. The story follows Seiichi Hiragi who was bullied at school because of his physical attributes. These harsh comments made his life a living hell. One day, everything changed after an unknown person, who claimed to be God, told Seiichi and his classmates that they will be transported into another world.
COMICS
punditarena.com

FA Cup third round draw: TV details as Premier League giants enter competition

The FA Cup third round draw is just around the corner, with the Premier League big boys set to learn where their journey begins in the 2021/22 edition of the competition. While the second round is being played across this weekend, the third round is where the clubs in the Premier League and EFL Championship enter the fray.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

FA Cup 2021-22: Third round draw on Monday - which ball is my club?

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup - when Premier League and Championship clubs enter - takes place on Monday. They will join those lower-league and non-league clubs who made it through this weekend's second-round ties. The draw starts from 19:00 GMT, before the final second-round tie...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Everything You Need#Earth
The Independent

FA Cup holders Leicester to face Watford in third round

FA Cup holders Leicester have been drawn to play Premier League rivals Watford in the third round.Brendan Rodgers’ side, who beat Chelsea in last season’s final, face former boss Claudio Ranieri in one of three all-Premier League ties.Manchester United will play Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Old Trafford and high-flying West Ham have a home tie against Leeds.We'll play Watford in the #EmiratesFACup Third Round 🔵 pic.twitter.com/DFWmnDhdwR— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 6, 2021National League leaders Chesterfield have landed a plum tie at eight-time winners Chelsea, while fellow minnows Yeovil and Kidderminster have home draws against Championship sides Bournemouth and Reading...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Kidderminster upset Halifax to book place in FA Cup third-round draw

Sixth-tier Kidderminster delivered an FA Cup shock by dumping out Vanarama National League highfliers Halifax with a 2-0 victory at Aggborough. Amari Morgan-Smith and Ashley Hemmings were on target for Kiddy to secure them a spot in the third-round draw. And they will be desperate to book a money-spinning tie...
SOCCER
The Independent

5 ties to watch in the FA Cup third round

FA Cup holders Leicester were drawn to play Watford in the third round in one of three all-Premier League clashes.The third round action will be played between January 7 and 10.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five ties to watch.Chelsea v Chesterfield🏆 𝙁𝘼 𝘾𝙐𝙋 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙍𝘿 𝙍𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘿 𝘿𝙍𝘼𝙒 🏆We will travel to European Champions @ChelseaFC in the third round of the #EmiratesFACup!!!!#Spireites pic.twitter.com/KvavDf2S4c— Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) December 6, 2021One of only five non-league clubs left in the FA Cup, Chesterfield, will travel to Stamford Bridge to play last-season’s runners up in the third round. Chelsea have not played...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

2021-22 FA Cup: Draw, how to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

The FA Cup draw has been held for the third round, as Premier League sides enter the fray in pursuit of silverware. There are three all-Premier League ties, while 14 clubs were able to avoid a top-flight challenge for at least one more round (assuming they aren’t upset on the first weekend in January).
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Tottenham to host Morecambe in FA Cup third round tie

Tottenham Hotspur is weeks away from playing its first FA Cup match of the season, and officially has an opponent to kick off this season’s campaign. The team will host League One side Morecambe FC in the third round during the weekend of January 8. The match will be a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup third round draw: Chelsea to face non-league Chesterfield, Man United host Aston Villa

Non-league Chesterfield have been handed a dream FA Cup third round draw away to European champions Chelsea. The National League leaders will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Thomas Tuchel’s side, who are third in the Premier League and were beaten by Leicester City in last season’s final. Swindon Town of League Two will host Premier League leaders Manchester City, while Steven Gerrard will take his Aston Villa team to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. Shrewsbury received a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will also play League One opposition at home after Antonio Conte’s side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Man Utd to face Gerrard’s Villa in FA Cup third round

London (AFP) – Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard till take his Aston Villa side to Old Trafford for a FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City drew lower league opposition on Monday. Villa beat United away 1-0 earlier this season under former boss...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

FA Cup third round draw in full: Man United draw Aston Villa, Liverpool face rematch with familiar League One opponents

Manchester United and Aston Villa have been paired together in the the third round of the FA Cup, after the draw was made on Monday evening. The tie is sure to be a tasty affair as Villa boss Steven Gerrard returns to Old Trafford for the time as a manager, after being something of a hate figure at the ground during his time as captain of Man United’s arch-rivals Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Callum Lang double sends Wigan into FA Cup third round

Callum Lang’s double earned Wigan a 2-1 win at Colchester and a place in the third round of the FA Cup. Colchester went close early on when Freddie Sears fired over after collecting Sylvester Jasper’s pass inside the area. But Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

FPL tips: Paint the town Red as Liverpool look to march on

Liverpool’s winning run positions their players as the men to help your Fantasy Premier League team at either end of the field this week. Having won six games in a row in all competitions – including four in the league with just one goal conceded along the way – it is no surprise to see Jurgen Klopp’s defensive unit in particular well represented in the PA news agency’s Transfer Score rankings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Let’s hammer it home – David Moyes keen to take advantage of festive fixtures

David Moyes hopes West Ham take advantage of the fixture list and consolidate their position in the Champions League places. The Hammers visit lowly Burnley on Sunday sitting in fourth place after last weekend’s impressive win over Chelsea, while fifth-placed Spurs are not in action due to the coronavirus outbreak that has infected 13 first-team players and staff.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy