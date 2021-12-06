How to watch the FA Cup third round draw: Everything you need to know, including the date, time and favourites for the cup

FA Cup holders Leicester were drawn to play Watford in the third round in one of three all-Premier League clashes.The third round action will be played between January 7 and 10.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five ties to watch.Chelsea v Chesterfield🏆 𝙁𝘼 𝘾𝙐𝙋 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙍𝘿 𝙍𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘿 𝘿𝙍𝘼𝙒 🏆We will travel to European Champions @ChelseaFC in the third round of the #EmiratesFACup!!!!#Spireites pic.twitter.com/KvavDf2S4c— Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) December 6, 2021One of only five non-league clubs left in the FA Cup, Chesterfield, will travel to Stamford Bridge to play last-season’s runners up in the third round. Chelsea have not played...

