Bruins' Jack Ahcan: Brought up from minors

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand can really get under the skin of anyone. He proved that once again when he annoyed New York Rangers left winger Artemi Panarin in a game last Friday to the point that Panarin chucked his glove to Marchand near the end of the contest. So...
Going into Friday afternoon’s game against the New York Rangers, the Boston Bruins were looking for a quality win to put on their resume early in the 2021-22 season. Things started out well for the Black and Gold, but in the end, the Rangers remained one of the hottest teams in the league by rallying twice for a 5-2 victory for their seventh win in their last eight games.
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson spoke with the media about the changes made to the management of the team. Meanwhile, the majority stake of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been officially sold to Fenway Sports. Jonathan Quick makes an odd comment while trying to defend Brendan Lemieux and the Ottawa Senators have four legitimate buy-out candidates. Finally, are the Carolina Hurricanes interested in trading for a pending UFA defenseman?
Reilly scored a goal on a team-leading six shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Buffalo. He also had two hits and two blocks. Reilly jumped on a loose puck and buried it from in close to give the Bruins a 4-1 lead with one minute left in the first period. It was the second goal of the year for Reilly, whose six shots represented his season high.
As the first period progressed, the Bruins slowly found their groove in front of a sparse KeyBank Center crowd. The Boston Bruins cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thanksgiving Eve. More importantly, they potentially avoided a significant scare. Carrying a comfortable 4-1 lead into the third...
Looking to earn a stripe against one of the Eastern Conference’s rising teams, the Bruins once again showed they just weren’t good enough when facing good competition. The B’s could not protect a pair of one-goal leads before the New York Rangers overtook them in play and eventually the scoreboard, grabbing a 5-2 victory at the Garden on Friday afternoon with three unanswered third-period goals.
The Bruins are sending a message to a pair of third liners ahead of Sunday’s head-to-head with the Canucks, as both Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula will take seats as the Black and Gold’s healthy scratches up front. DeBrusk’s latest trip to the Bruce Cassidy doghouse comes with the Boston...
Sometimes, a little bit of chaos can lead to good things. The Boston Bruins entered the third period of Sunday’s tilt with the lowly Vancouver Canucks facing a 2-1 deficit. But amidst Linus Ullmark’s struggles and a flat opening 40 minutes, Bruce Cassidy’s squad persevered. Hart Trophy candidate Brad Marchand...
BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.”
The Austin Bruins moved back into first place in the NAHL Central Division when they beat the North Iowa Bulls (13-6-0-2 overall) 5-3 in Riverside Arena Friday and topped the Bulls 4-1 in Mason City Saturday. Carson Riddle had two goals in Saturday’s win for the Bruins (13-7-1-2 overall) Michal...
On Monday night, the NHL announced that Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand has been suspended three games for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Vancouver Canucks. The play in question happened in the first period of the Bruins 3-2 win on Sunday night at the TD Garden. Marchand will miss...
The fact that Jake DeBrusk can skate like the wind is inarguable. Bruins’ coach Bruce Cassidy, however, would like to feel the breeze a little more often. Cassidy designated DeBrusk to be a healthy scratch for the B’s tilt against the Vancouver Canucks, the first time this year the left wing has been bounced upstairs for a game.
BOSTON — Linus Ullmark seems to be doing alright. The Boston Bruins netminder was in line to start Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres but after suffering an injury was unable to take the ice, paving the way for Jeremy Swayman to make his ninth start of the season in the 5-1 win.
Erik Haula had a pretty good game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. With the way his inaugural season with the Bruins has gone so far, that pretty much amounts to a news flash. Not to get too carried away with Haula’s performance but, after a healthy scratch...
Without Brad Marchand and Bruce Cassidy, the Bruins fell to a rebuilding Red Wings team, 2-1. Even against a rebuilding Detroit Red Wings squad, the Boston Bruins faced an uphill battle Tuesday night. To recap the events leading up to their last November tilt: the league handed Brad Marchand a...
Steen was reassigned to AHL Providence on Sunday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports. Although he's been demoted, it wouldn't be surprising to see Steen back with the big club prior to Wednesday's matchup with Vancouver. He's picked up two assists through two top-level appearances this year.
BRIGHTON, Mass – It would appear things are finally coming to a head with Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk after what’s become a frustrating last few years in Boston. Jake DeBrusk’s agent Rick Valette has confirmed that the Bruins and DeBrusk’s camp are working toward a trade that would give him a fresh start somewhere after disappointing play once again landed him in Bruce Cassidy’s doghouse over the weekend. Partner-in-crime Jimmy Murphy has been all over this for weeks wondering last week if the Bruins could potentially cook up a DeBrusk-for-Ryan Strome deal with the Rangers given New York had interest in the skilled left winger a couple of years ago.
Moore was called up from the minors Monday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports. In nine AHL contests this season, Moore has racked up one goal and four helpers. With 538 games of NHL experience, it would seem the veteran has the inside track over Jack Ahcan for a spot in the lineup if Charlie McAvoy (illness) is unable to play versus Vancouver on Wednesday.
Steen was recalled by the Bruins on Tuesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports. Steen will likely be on hand for Wednesday's matchup with Vancouver. He's picked up two assists through two NHL appearances this season.
Comments / 0