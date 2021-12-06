Bruins' Jack Ahcan: Brought up from minors

BRIGHTON, Mass – It would appear things are finally coming to a head with Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk after what’s become a frustrating last few years in Boston. Jake DeBrusk’s agent Rick Valette has confirmed that the Bruins and DeBrusk’s camp are working toward a trade that would give him a fresh start somewhere after disappointing play once again landed him in Bruce Cassidy’s doghouse over the weekend. Partner-in-crime Jimmy Murphy has been all over this for weeks wondering last week if the Bruins could potentially cook up a DeBrusk-for-Ryan Strome deal with the Rangers given New York had interest in the skilled left winger a couple of years ago.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO