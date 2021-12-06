Bruins' John Moore: Recalled from AHL Providence

Going into Friday afternoon’s game against the New York Rangers, the Boston Bruins were looking for a quality win to put on their resume early in the 2021-22 season. Things started out well for the Black and Gold, but in the end, the Rangers remained one of the hottest teams in the league by rallying twice for a 5-2 victory for their seventh win in their last eight games.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO