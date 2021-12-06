Bruins' John Moore: Recalled from AHL Providence

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand can really get under the skin of anyone. He proved that once again when he annoyed New York Rangers left winger Artemi Panarin in a game last Friday to the point that Panarin chucked his glove to Marchand near the end of the contest. So...
Going into Friday afternoon’s game against the New York Rangers, the Boston Bruins were looking for a quality win to put on their resume early in the 2021-22 season. Things started out well for the Black and Gold, but in the end, the Rangers remained one of the hottest teams in the league by rallying twice for a 5-2 victory for their seventh win in their last eight games.
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson spoke with the media about the changes made to the management of the team. Meanwhile, the majority stake of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been officially sold to Fenway Sports. Jonathan Quick makes an odd comment while trying to defend Brendan Lemieux and the Ottawa Senators have four legitimate buy-out candidates. Finally, are the Carolina Hurricanes interested in trading for a pending UFA defenseman?
Bruins winger David Pastrnak provided the crunch-time heroics Sunday night as Boston scored a pair of third-period goals en route to a 3-2 comeback victory against over the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden. Pastrnak lit the lamp on a power-play goal at 16:36 of the third period. Brad Marchand and...
The Austin Bruins moved back into first place in the NAHL Central Division when they beat the North Iowa Bulls (13-6-0-2 overall) 5-3 in Riverside Arena Friday and topped the Bulls 4-1 in Mason City Saturday. Carson Riddle had two goals in Saturday’s win for the Bruins (13-7-1-2 overall) Michal...
BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.”
Sometimes, a little bit of chaos can lead to good things. The Boston Bruins entered the third period of Sunday’s tilt with the lowly Vancouver Canucks facing a 2-1 deficit. But amidst Linus Ullmark’s struggles and a flat opening 40 minutes, Bruce Cassidy’s squad persevered. Hart Trophy candidate Brad Marchand...
Coyle notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Predators. Coyle earned the secondary helper on Jake DeBrusk's first-period goal. The assist ended a three-game slump for Coyle. The center is up to 12 points (three on the power play), 40 shots on net, 31 hits and eight PIM through 20 contests this year. He's settled into a second-line role lately after bouncing around the lineup earlier in the season.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The American Hockey League said Wednesday because of league COVID-19 protocols, several Providence Bruins games have been rescheduled. The AHL said the following games have been changed to a later date:. Friday, Dec. 3 -- Hartford at Providence has been rescheduled for Monday, April 4 at...
As 2022 nears, questions regarding Tuukka Rask’s potential return to the Bruins will become more frequent. Boston’s goalie tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark has been fine this season, but nothing spectacular, and the return of Rask could be what the Bruins need in order to find some sort of groove and string together quality wins.
Without Brad Marchand and Bruce Cassidy, the Bruins fell to a rebuilding Red Wings team, 2-1. Even against a rebuilding Detroit Red Wings squad, the Boston Bruins faced an uphill battle Tuesday night. To recap the events leading up to their last November tilt: the league handed Brad Marchand a...
It’s easy to understand why Jeremy Swayman appreciates a defensive masterpiece. The Boston Bruins goaltender told reporters he particularly enjoyed the Bruins’ 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night because of Boston’s commitment to defense. Although Swayman had arguably the best game of his career, saving all 42 shots he faced, he was quick to acknowledge his teammates’ fine performances in the shutout.
Ahcan was elevated from AHL Providence on Monday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports. Ahcan was in action versus the Lightning on Saturday, in which he tallied two shots and one hit in 15:31 of ice time. The Bruins also recalled John Moore, so both defensemen could be candidates to step into the lineup if Charlie McAvoy (illness) remains unavailable versus Vancouver on Wednesday.
Think things are bad in Boston? It’s even worse right now with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins entered a COVID shutdown with cases reportedly reaching double-figures starting on Nov. 30. Their three games this weekend were postponed as they try and recover from the outbreak. It was reported Sunday that they held their first practice since the shutdown earlier last week.
Eller returns for Capitals against Hurricanes; Doughty likely ready 'over the next few days'. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Pittsburgh Penguins. Bryan Rust was placed on injured reserve by the Penguins on Sunday. The forward sustained a...
Luff is Tied for Second on Milwaukee In Points; Harpur Returns to Nashville Following Six-Game Conditioning Loan. Nashville, Tenn. (December 6, 2021) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Matt Luff and defenseman Ben Harpur (conditioning loan) from Milwaukee (AHL).
The Bruins will head out on their three-game trip through Western Canada with something to prove. In the Flames and Oilers, they will be staring down two of the top three teams in the Western Conference, and they know it’s a chance to show they belong. “It’s going to be...
Comments / 0