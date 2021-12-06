ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers' Olli Juolevi: Recalled from assignment

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Juolevi (undisclosed) was brought up from his conditioning stint in AHL Charlotte on Monday....

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

5 biggest turkeys from the Carolina Panthers 2021 season

In recognition of Thanksgiving, which Carolina Panthers players have emerged as the biggest turkeys during the 2021 season?. The Carolina Panthers and its loyal fanbase have gone through plenty of ups and downs this season. At their best, the team looks like something special could be on the immediate horizon and at their worst, they’ve looked like a franchise destined for another high-end draft pick.
NFL
sandiegogulls.com

Ducks Recall Benoit-Olivier Groulx From Gulls

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Benoit-Olivier Groulx from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Groulx, 21 (2/6/00), has recorded 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 16...
NHL
NHL

Predators Recall Michael McCarron from Milwaukee

Nashville is in Denver to take on Colorado Avalanche tonight at 8 p.m. CT. Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 27, 2021) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Michael McCarron from Milwaukee (AHL). McCarron, 26 (3/7/95), owns 10 penalty minutes in...
NHL
iowawild.com

IOWA RECALLS BERALDO FROM HEARTLANDERS

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the team has recalled defenseman Adrien Beraldo from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. Beraldo, 21 (1/13/2000), has recorded four points (1-3=4) in nine games with the Heartlanders this season. The 6-0, 183-pound native of Stoney Creek, Ont., tallied 16 goals and 44 assists in 164 OHL games with the Peterborough Petes, Kingston Frontenacs and Niagara IceDogs from 2017-20. He wears sweater No. 8 with the Wild.
NHL
NHL

Brown recalled from Springfield

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Logan Brown from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues placed forward Klim Kostin on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Kostin has been designated...
NHL
FanSided

3 Takeaways from Kraken Road Win Over Panthers

The Seattle Kraken gave the Florida Panthers their first home loss of the season in a 4-1 victory. The Panthers were a perfect 11-0-0 at home to start the season and had won their previous 15 games at FLA Live Arena. Sitting in second place in the league standings, Florida was a heavy favorite over the Kraken in its home building. Seattle, who had just three wins in its previous ten games, was able to grab two first-period leads and play from ahead for the entire game.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres recall forward Brett Murray from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Brett Murray from the Rochester Americans (AHL), the announced Friday afternoon. Murray has seven points (6+1) in nine AHL games this season. He scored in Rochester’s win over Utica on Wednesday. He has played in three career NHL games, most recently on October 31,...
NHL
NHL

Lightning recall F Gabriel Fortier from Syracuse

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Gabriel Fortier from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Fortier, 5-foot-10, 173 pounds, has played in 17 games with the Crunch this season, recording four goals and 11 points...
NHL
NHL

Canes Recall Chatfield, Lajoie From Chicago

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defensemen Jalen Chatfield and Maxime Lajoie from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Chatfield, 25, skated in 18 NHL games with Vancouver in 2020-21,...
NHL
NHL

Ducks Recall Lettieri from San Diego

The Ducks have recalled right wing Vinni Lettieri from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Lettieri, 26 (2/6/95), has scored 1-1=2 points in three games with Anaheim this season, including his first goal as a Duck Oct. 31 vs. Montreal. The 5-11, 185-pound forward has appeared in 54 career NHL games with Anaheim and the New York Rangers, recording 3-7=10 points and 14 PIM. Signed as a free agent, Oct. 10, 2020, Lettieri recorded 6-2=8 points in nine games with San Diego this season, ranking second among Gulls leaders in goals.
NHL
gocheckers.com

Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi

Aleksi Heponiemi is heading to the NHL, as the Florida Panthers have recalled the forward from Charlotte. Heponiemi is currently tied for second on the Checkers with 11 points (4g, 7a) in 17 games this season, including three over his last two contests. A second-round pick by Florida in 2017,...
NHL
New Castle News

Pitt football: 5 takeaways from Panthers' 31-14 win at Syracuse

Pitt took care of business in the Carrier Dome on Saturday night as the Panthers defeated Syracuse 31-14. The win moved the Panthers to 10-2, the first time they’ve won 10 regular-season games since 1981. Pitt also finished with a perfect road record for the first time since 1987. Quarterback...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Josiah Slavin, Assign Philipp Kurashev

Slavin has eight points (4G, 4A), +7 rating in 15 games with Rockford this season. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Josiah Slavin (joh-SIGH-uh SLAY-vihn) from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned forward Philipp Kurashev (FIHL-ihp KUHR-uh-shehv) to Rockford. Slavin, drafted by...
NHL
sjbarracuda.com

BARRACUDA RECALL MOBERG FROM ORLANDO

San Jose, Ca (Dec. 1, 2021) – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Cole Moberg from the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey). Moberg, 21, has appeared in three...
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Max Lajoie: Recalled from AHL

Lajoie was promoted from AHL Chicago on Monday. Lajoie could see his first regular-season NHL action since the 2019-20 campaign against the Stars on Tuesday. The 24-year-old has eight points through 17 AHL appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Deonte Brown: Activated from injured reserve

The Panthers activated Brown (knee) from injured reserve Tuesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports. Brown was designated to return from injured reserve Nov. 10, so he was nearing the end of his 21-day window to be activated. However, it's still unclear how close he is to actually making a return to the field. When he does return, expect him to once again operate as a depth piece along the interior of the Panthers' offensive line.
NFL
The Tribune-Democrat

Pitt football | 5 takeaways from Panthers' 31-14 victory at Syracuse

Pitt took care of business in the Carrier Dome on Saturday night as the Panthers defeated Syracuse 31-14. The win moved the Panthers to 10-2, the first time they’ve won 10 regular-season games since 1981. Pitt also finished with a perfect road record for the first time since 1987. Quarterback...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sandiegogulls.com

Ducks Recall Buddy Robinson From Gulls

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wing Buddy Robinson from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Robinson, 30 (9/30/91), has appeared in 21 career NHL games with Calgary and Ottawa, recording 2-1=3 points...
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Matt Kiersted: Brought up from AHL Charlotte

Kiersted was elevated from the minors Monday. Kiersted hasn't appeared in a game for the Panthers since mid-October when he logged two contests for the club. Even with his call up, the blueliner is likely to get into a game for the Panthers and figures to serve primarily as an emergency depth option.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks assign Kurashev to Rockford, recall Slavin

The Blackhawks have assigned forward Philipp Kurashev to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and recalled forward Josiah Slavin, the team announced Monday night. Kurashev, 22, has zero goals and five assists in 19 games with the Blackhawks this season and had been a healthy scratch in Tuesday's...
NHL

