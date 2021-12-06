Panthers' Olli Juolevi: Recalled from assignment

The Seattle Kraken gave the Florida Panthers their first home loss of the season in a 4-1 victory. The Panthers were a perfect 11-0-0 at home to start the season and had won their previous 15 games at FLA Live Arena. Sitting in second place in the league standings, Florida was a heavy favorite over the Kraken in its home building. Seattle, who had just three wins in its previous ten games, was able to grab two first-period leads and play from ahead for the entire game.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO