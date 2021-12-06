Panthers' Olli Juolevi: Recalled from assignment

The Ducks have recalled right wing Vinni Lettieri from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Lettieri, 26 (2/6/95), has scored 1-1=2 points in three games with Anaheim this season, including his first goal as a Duck Oct. 31 vs. Montreal. The 5-11, 185-pound forward has appeared in 54 career NHL games with Anaheim and the New York Rangers, recording 3-7=10 points and 14 PIM. Signed as a free agent, Oct. 10, 2020, Lettieri recorded 6-2=8 points in nine games with San Diego this season, ranking second among Gulls leaders in goals.
Comments / 0