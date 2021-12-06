Steelers' Benny Snell: Musters 13 yards in win

Roethlisberger completed 21 of 31 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Ravens. Roethlisberger bounced back in Week 13 after he threw two interceptions in last week's blowout loss to the Bengals. The 39-year-old wasn't picked off by the Ravens' defense Sunday, and he led a late drive in the fourth quarter to put the Steelers up by seven points with 1:48 remaining. In the three games since Roethlisberger missed the Steelers' Week 10 matchup against the Lions due to a positive COVID-19 test result, he's completed 73 of 116 passes for 772 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. Roethlisberger has reportedly told those close to him that the 2021 season will be his final year in Pittsburgh, but he's been a fairly consistent fantasy option in his 18th professional season in spite of his limited upside due to his lack of rushing ability. He'll have another favorable matchup against the Vikings in Week 14.
