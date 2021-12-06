Steelers' Benny Snell: Musters 13 yards in win

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers completed 28 of 45 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns along with adding a score on the ground as the Packers beat the Rams 28-36 in Week 12. Hurt toe or not, Rodgers was his normal sensational self in Week 12 as he put up QB 1 numbers on the field and for fantasy purposes yet again. The Packers have their bye in Week 13 which should be a great opportunity for players including Rodgers to hopefully get a bit healthier as they gear up for the end of the season. When the Packers return in Week 14 they will face the Bears, a team they have perennially owned, as Rodgers reminded everyone earlier this year.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO