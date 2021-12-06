ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' Benny Snell: Musters 13 yards in win

 3 days ago

Snell rushed twice for 13 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the...

Steelers Depot

Canada Applauds Benny Snell On ‘Staying Ready’

Benny Snell hasn’t exactly had the professional career some expected him to have. Despite that, he’s stayed a true professional despite not getting much offensive playing time. He’s gotten just 17 carries on the season for 56 rushing yards. Snell’s also seen the field just 7 percent of the team’s...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Cam Newton’s Pregame Outfit

Cam Newton is back in the National Football League – and so are his incredible pregame outfits. The veteran NFL quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week. Newton will be active for Sunday’s game. While Newton isn’t expected to start on Sunday – that honor...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Mac Jones throws for 310 yards and two scores in Week 12 win

Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones completed 23-of-32 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns in New England's blowout victory over Tennessee. He additionally had two carries for 11 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Jones posted his second 300-yard performance of his young career to lift the Patriots to an easy win over...
NFL
Najee Harris
US News and World Report

Mixon Runs for Career-High 165 Yards, Bengals Crush Steelers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton, who played for the Steelers for his first four years, got his first pick-6 at any level of football against his former team late in the first half Sunday. Hilton's interception of Ben Roethlisberger put Cincinnati up 31-3 and seemed to serve as...
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Charlie Woerner: 11 yards in win

Woerner caught his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Vikings. Woerner recorded his first reception since George Kittle returned from IR a couple of games back. While both tight ends finished with similar disappointing stat lines, don't let the production indicate any sort of time share at the tight end position in San Francisco. Kittle recorded 65 offensive snaps (93 percent) while Woerner was limited to 19 snaps (27 percent). The latter does not carry any fantasy value heading into a matchup against Seattle.
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Just under 100 yards in win

Meyers caught five of eight targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 36-13 win over the Titans. Meyers set a new season high in receiving yards, topping his Week 3 output against the Saints by four. He still has only one career touchdown, but the 25-year-old wide receiver has carved out a consistent role in New England's offense, catching at least four passes in all but one game this season.
NFL
Acme Packing Company

The Repack: Packers put up 399 yards on Rams in 36-28 win

Justis and Tex breakdown the Packers-Rams game, which featured a tremendous effort from cornerback Rasul Douglas. Amari Rodgers was benched as a returner...then Randall Cobb muffed a punt...then Cobb got hurt. Special teams continues to be a mess going into the bye, but the Packers are poised to make a playoff run.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Will the Steelers bite back with a win in Cincy?

After a tough loss on the West Coast against the LA Chargers, the Steelers have the chance to continue their fight for the AFC North and playoffs against the Bengals this week. Can the men in black and gold get it done without Joe Haden? Can someone help out Najee and DJ contribute on offense? Will Devin Bush bounce-back or cement his spot on the bench? Can T.J. Watt rack up a few sacks and make enough game changing plays, not only to get the win but steal the frontrunner title for DOPY?
NFL
fantasypros.com

Aaron Rodgers goes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in Week 12 win

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers completed 28 of 45 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns along with adding a score on the ground as the Packers beat the Rams 28-36 in Week 12. Hurt toe or not, Rodgers was his normal sensational self in Week 12 as he put up QB 1 numbers on the field and for fantasy purposes yet again. The Packers have their bye in Week 13 which should be a great opportunity for players including Rodgers to hopefully get a bit healthier as they gear up for the end of the season. When the Packers return in Week 14 they will face the Bears, a team they have perennially owned, as Rodgers reminded everyone earlier this year.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Kalen Ballage: Racks up 21 rushing yards

Ballage recorded three carries for 21 yards while securing one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Bengals. Ballage was on the field for just eight offensive snaps in Sunday's matchup, but he had a season-high 27 yards from scrimmage in the blowout loss. The 25-year-old has been on the field for double-digit offensive snaps just once this season and continues to have minimal fantasy value as long as Najee Harris remains healthy.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Antonio Gibson totals 146 yards in win

RB Antonio Gibson carried the ball 29 times for 111 yards while catching seven passes for 35 yards in the Washington Football Teams win against the Seahawks on Monday night. Gibson came through in a big way for his fantasy managers. He did see J.D. McKissic score two touchdowns, but Gibson was more involved during the game. Seemingly healthy now, Gibson could be even more involved in the passing game since McKissic went down with an injury. He will be a borderline RB1 against the Raiders.
NFL
Steelers' Chase Claypool: 82 yards in blowout loss

Claypool had three receptions (eight targets) for 82 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to Cincinnati. Claypool's production hovered right around his season averages heading into Sunday's contest (4.3 receptions, 65.8 yards and 7.6 targets), but he set a new season high with a 27.3 yards per catch average. The 22-year-old is currently on pace to surpass his rookie total of 873 yards with 608 receiving yards through nine starts, but his lack of touchdowns (one) continues to depress his fantasy potential. Claypool's next chance to hit pay dirt will come against the Ravens next Sunday.
NFL
Daily Herald

Ravens can bury reeling Steelers with a win in Pittsburgh

BALTIMORE (8-3) at PITTSBURGH (5-5-1) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS. BETTING LINE: Ravens by 4, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Baltimore 4-7; Pittsburgh 4-7. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 30-24. LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Ravens 19-14 on Dec. 2, 2020 in Pittsburgh. LAST WEEK: Ravens beat Browns 16-10; Steelers...
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Totals 82 yards in win

Edwards-Helaire (illness) rushed 14 times for 54 yards and had three receptions for 28 yards in Sunday's 22-9 win over the Broncos. Edwards-Helaire was questionable leading up to Sunday with a non-COVID illness, but he was able to shake the ailment and start for the Chiefs. The 22-year-old continued to serve as lead back, out-touching Darrel Williams 17 to eight in a scrappy victory. Edwards-Helaire will look to break the century mark in total yards for the first time since Week 4 in a tasty matchup against the Raiders (21.1 fantasy points per game allowed to opposing running backs this year) next Sunday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws for 236 yards

Roethlisberger completed 21 of 31 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Ravens. Roethlisberger bounced back in Week 13 after he threw two interceptions in last week's blowout loss to the Bengals. The 39-year-old wasn't picked off by the Ravens' defense Sunday, and he led a late drive in the fourth quarter to put the Steelers up by seven points with 1:48 remaining. In the three games since Roethlisberger missed the Steelers' Week 10 matchup against the Lions due to a positive COVID-19 test result, he's completed 73 of 116 passes for 772 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. Roethlisberger has reportedly told those close to him that the 2021 season will be his final year in Pittsburgh, but he's been a fairly consistent fantasy option in his 18th professional season in spite of his limited upside due to his lack of rushing ability. He'll have another favorable matchup against the Vikings in Week 14.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Matt Milano: Limited to start week

Milano was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury. Given that this is the first practice of the week and Milano is at least practicing on some level, we'd be shocked if he didn't play in Monday's huge game against the division-leading Patriots. The bigger question is whether Milano -- who's posted at least eight tackles in each of the past three games -- can shake an injury designation before Saturday's final report.
NFL

