Biden targets cash for homes deals in anti-corruption drive

By Reuters
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration wants to shed new light on transactions where people pay cash for houses as part of a broad anti-corruption drive being promoted at the U.S. Summit for Democracy, officials said. In June, President Joe Biden ordered officials to craft policies to thwart illegal activities. Their initial...

Housing Wire

All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
AFP

Biden angry over 'personal attacks' as banking watchdog pick withdraws

President Joe Biden blasted a series of blistering "inappropriate personal attacks" by Republicans targeting his pick to serve as a top banking regulator, as he accepted her withdrawal Tuesday from consideration for the job. Soviet-born Cornell University law professor Saule Omarova had been nominated as comptroller of the currency, a role overseeing two thirds of the US banking system -- or some 1,200 institutions with a combined $14 trillion in assets. She pulled herself from consideration after her nomination was derailed by several Republican senators falsely implying she was a communist, as well as legitimate cross-party concerns about her past pronouncements on banking reform. "As a strong advocate for consumers and a staunch defender of the safety and soundness of our financial system, Saule would have brought invaluable insight and perspective to our important work on behalf of the American people," Biden said in a statement.
Joe Biden
Biden Unleashed a New Covid Plan

There has been a growing concern about a new Covid-19 variant as we head into the winter months. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his winter coronavirus strategy, which includes distribution of free at-home rapid tests, mask requirements on public transit and strict testing protocols for all international travelers.
Washington Times

Feds investigating Trump’s social media startup deal, business partners say

Business partners of former President Donald Trump’s social media startup revealed Monday that the Biden administration is investigating their business, according to regulatory filings submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) each have requested information from Digital World Acquisition Corp....
Private Equity
Economy
Politics
U.S. Politics
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Cars
China
AFP

US plans to crack down on shell companies

The US Treasury is moving to combat corruption, money laundering and tax evasion by shell companies by requiring firms disclose their ownership, according to proposed rules announced Tuesday. The proposal would create a database to record "beneficial owners" of all companies and many trusts, meaning anyone who owns 25 percent of a firm or can make decisions for the company, Treasury said.
Washington Post

Biden calls for sweeping new push to expose and punish financial corruption

President Biden has introduced sweeping new strategies to fight financial corruption, pledging a government-wide campaign to identify and punish bad actors who move illicit wealth in the United States and around the world. Calling the effort a core national security interest, the administration said it would work with Congress to...
FOX40

Biden to withdraw embattled banking regulator nominee

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Saule Omarova’s nomination to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would be withdrawn, as her candidacy faced steep resistance in the Senate with Republican lawmakers criticizing her vision for banking regulation and her birthplace in the former Soviet Union.
The Independent

‘Can this bill’: Elon Musk rips Biden’s Build Back Better bill to crowd of CEOs

If it passes, Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act could be the most transformative government investment in the climate crisis ever. But according to Elon Musk, perhaps the industry tycoon most invested—literally and figuratively—in a green future, that may not be such a good thing. He would scrap the bill altogether, Musk told a conference of CEOs on Monday.“I would say can this bill, don’t pass it. That’s my recommendation,” he told an audience at The Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO Council on Monday, saying that the Tesla team wasn’t even really paying attention to the negotiations in Washington.“If...
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

