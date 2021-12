John Lennon was tragically murdered on this date in 1980 when he was shot outside his apartment in New York City. He was just 40-years-old. John’s beloved wife Yoko Ono — who was present when he was shot — issued a statement the next day saying that there would be no funeral for John. She knew there didn’t need to be. The whole world mourned John’s death together.

