Arkansas Tech to host fall commencement on December 11

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 23 hours ago

UPDATE : Due to the possibility of inclement weather, ATU now says the events will be held at John E. Tucker Coliseum at the same times and date.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Tech University will grant 1,000 degrees, as well as other academic credentials during the fall 2021 commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Thone Stadium in Russellville, the university said in a news release.

The 9 a.m. ceremony will include candidates from the Graduate College, College of Business, College of Education, and College of Natural and Health Sciences.

The 1 p.m. ceremony will includes students from the College of Arts and Humanities, College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, the University College and ATU-Ozark Campus.

For more information about the upcoming ceremonies, click here .

