Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox Will Return as Daredevil in The MCU

By Andi Ortiz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
The Marvel Cinematic Universe may not officially have introduced its Daredevil on screen yet, but when it does, fans will be greeted by a familiar face. Marvel President Kevin Feige confirmed in an interview with Cinemablend that Charlie Cox will return to reprise the role he first played on Netflix —...

